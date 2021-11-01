CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Man Arrested Following Seizure of Over 100 Grams of Pot, Gun at Accident Scene in Glen Burnie

 32 minutes ago

Anne Arundel County Police arrested a 25 year old man on drug and weapon charges following the seizure of a handgun and over 100 grams of marijuana while investigating an accident in Glen Burnie.

On October 22, 2021, officers responded to the area of Quarterfield Road and Old Stage Road for a traffic accident. During the investigation, officers smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the at-fault vehicle.


A search of the vehicle and recovered a loaded handgun, 100.94 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and $771.00 in cash. The Maryland Gun Center advised the subject was prohibited from owning a handgun.

The driver of the vehicle was charged accordingly and identified as:

Juwan Eldridge

25-year-old

Bowie, Maryland

