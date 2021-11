After an incredibly frustrating Thursday night football loss, the Eagles look to kick off the much easier stretch of their schedule by stealing a win from the Las Vegas Raiders in the death star. The Raiders team is an enigma in itself, as nobody really knows how great or average this team is, but they’re hardly a team to overlook as they have some pretty strong wins under their belt. The Eagles have a chance to put themselves back in playoff contention over the next few weeks, and for all intents and purposes, this game is a must-win.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO