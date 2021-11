Texas and Baylor football will meet for the 111th time Saturday in the series between the two schools, and how many more matchups are still to come after is unknown as the Longhorns prepare to leave the Big 12 for the SEC no later than 2025. Depending on the timeline for Texas, Saturday could be the final time the schools meet in Waco for the foreseeable future, and the increased stakes that come with that reality isn't something that is lost on second-year Bears coach Dave Aranda.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO