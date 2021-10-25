CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MVC plans to tackle climate change

By Eunki Seonwoo
Martha's Vineyard Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many active climate change advocates on the Island. However, there are also many in the general public who are not informed about the local impact of climate change, what they can do to fight it, and some may even “fear” it. The Martha’s Vineyard Commission aims to change...

etftrends.com

USDA Releases Climate Change Plans as Federal Government Faces Warming World

All federal agencies were issued directions in January by President Biden to prepare plans for climate change that would identify the impacts of a warming world on their operations and what steps the agency would take to help mitigate those impacts. The USDA released their plans on October 7th that outlined what the threats were as well as how it would work to lessen the consequences of climate change.
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

The fight against climate change goes beyond reducing CO2 emissions

While global climate efforts have tended to focus on the fight against carbon dioxide, many other threats that attract less attention are just as dangerous to our planet. Negotiations over these more granular issues take place away from the limelight. But the policies and agreements that emerge are some of the most vital steps in the fight against climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Less meat and fewer flights needed to tackle climate change, world scientists say

Government scientific advisers from all over the world are calling for people to change their personal behaviour in order to help fight climate change.Sir Patrick Vallance said that along with “rapid, urgent and sustained action” from world leaders to address the problem, people should reduce their meat consumption and take fewer flights.He issued a joint statement together with nearly 40 other government scientific advisers ahead of the highly-anticipated COP26 conference to urge world leaders to deliver “clear pathways for achieving emissions reductions targets”.The letter said that limiting global warming to 1.5C was still possible but only with major reductions in...
ENVIRONMENT
#Mvc#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Health And Safety#Vineyard Commission#Times#Zoom
Martha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown’s share of MVC budget may increase

With the recent influx of development of regional impact (DRI) reviews and legal fees, Edgartown may be looking at paying more for its share of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s budget. Edgartown appointee to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission Ted Rosbeck gave the select board an update on the commission’s busy schedule...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Travel Weekly

‘Drop expansion plans’ Climate Change Committee chair tells airports

The UK must drop plans for airport expansion if it is to meet carbon reduction targets, the head of the Climate Change Committee has warned the aviation industry. Lord Deben, chair of the Climate Change Committee which advises the government and devolved administrations, told the Airport Operators Association (AOA) conference: “There is not any space for airport expansion.”
INDUSTRY
Michigan Advance

U.N. summit is ‘one last shot at avoiding catastrophic climate change,’ U of M expert says

The U.K. will host the upcoming Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, in partnership with Italy, which runs from Sunday through Nov. 12.  COP26, which is expecting representation from nearly 200 countries, will bring parties together to accelerate action towards goals of the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on […] The post U.N. summit is ‘one last shot at avoiding catastrophic climate change,’ U of M expert says appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

What climate change activists can learn from First Nations campaigns against the fossil fuel industry

As the Glasgow climate conference begins, and the time we have to avert a climate crisis narrows, it is time to revisit successful First Nations campaigns against the fossil fuel industry. Like the current fight to avert a climate catastrophe, these battles are good, old-fashioned, come-from-behind, David-versus-Goliath examples we can all learn from. The Jabiluka campaign is a good example. In the late 1990s, a mining company, Energy Resources of Australia, was planning to expand its Kakadu uranium mine into Jabiluka, land belonging to Mirarr Traditional Owners in the Northern Territory. The adjacent Ranger Uranium mine had been operating for 20...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Glasgow COP26: climate finance pledges from rich nations are inadequate and time is running out

The make-or-break United Nations climate talks in Glasgow have begun. Much attention so far has rightly focused on the emissions reduction ambition each nation is taking to the negotiations. But another key goal of the talks is to dramatically scale up so-called “climate finance” for developing nations. Climate finance is money paid by wealthy countries (which are responsible for most of the historic emissions) to developing countries to help them pay for emissions reduction measures and adaptation. Climate finance should be in addition to standard development aid. At the 2009 Copenhagen climate talks, wealthy nations promised US$100 billion a year in climate...
ENVIRONMENT
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Pork attorney: Livestock confinements are not a public health hazard

There is no evidence that livestock confinements are a threat to public health or unduly pollute the air, according to an attorney for the Iowa Pork Producers Association. “If producers believed that their buildings were making anyone sick or were a health hazard, they’d be the first to say we need to do something different,” […] The post Pork attorney: Livestock confinements are not a public health hazard appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AGRICULTURE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Support needed for housing bank

The following letter was originally sent to members of the Massachusetts House and Senate. I write to you today to ask for action to address the severity of Martha’s Vineyard’s housing crisis, its negative impact on our economy and infrastructure, and the need for significant, reliable long-term funding Island-wide to implement housing solutions. I support bills introduced in the Massachusetts legislature this session which seek to establish transfer fees on real estate transactions over a certain amount to fund affordable, community, and attainable housing. I furthermore support amendments to these bills to allow deed restriction up to 240 percent of area median income, to address critical year-round workforce housing needs, as our median home price on the Island continues to climb past $1.2 million.
REAL ESTATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Meet the West Tisbury Task Force Against Discrimination

The West Tisbury Task Force Against Discrimination will be holding a virtual meet and greet on Nov. 18 at 5:30 pm. The goal of the meet and greet is to introduce to the public the task force’s mission and goals, alongside meeting its members and asking them questions. A flyer...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Two Island nonprofits awarded grants

Two Martha’s Vineyard organizations, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services and Vineyard House, received a total of $3,000 in grants from the Massachusetts Association of Realtors (MAR) Charitable Foundation. This was done with the help of the Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors. “Realtors are committed to the community they serve....
CHARITIES
Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury investigates PFAS contamination

West Tisbury is co-operating with the state’s Department of Environmental Protection to investigate a private well contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). According to West Tisbury health agent Omar Johnson, the testing was handled by the state. The well tested 50 parts per trillion for PFAS, when the state’s...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Storm aftermath: Schools canceled for second day

The nor’easter that ripped through the Island late Tuesday and most of the day Wednesday is gone, but there’s a lot of cleanup left in its wake. Schools were canceled for the second day and the Steamship Authority canceled two early morning ferries. SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll told The Times the Katama missed its first run of the day due to weather but the Nantucket and Island Home were making crossings.
AQUINNAH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Housing bank coalition speaks to transfer fee bills

The state legislature’s joint committee on housing heard support on two pieces of transfer fee legislation from the Coalition to Create a Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank and others Tuesday, during a hearing held by the joint committee on housing. Two transfer fee bills had hearings Tuesday, S.868 and H.1377. They...
ECONOMY
easternshorepost.com

Regional Planning Commission to Study Climate Change Effects on Ag

A study of the impacts of climate change on agriculture on the Eastern Shore was among 19 projects awarded grants through a new state program financed by the sale of carbon emission allowances.The Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission was awarded $47,121 for the study, which will look at the impact of climate change on crop planning and production.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
BBC

Is the UK's green plan enough to halt climate change?

On Tuesday, the government set out a number of plans aiming to put the UK on course to achieve its climate goals. Funding for green cars, an end to gas boilers and tree-planting are some of the key announcements. But are they enough?. Let's not be ungenerous: the government's great...
ENVIRONMENT

