CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Dread Going Back to the Office? Therapists Share Tips on How to Readjust

By Annie Nova, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people haven't been to their office in 18 months. Anxious about going back? Therapists share their best advice for dealing with the change. After some 18 months of remote work, more and more companies are bringing their employees back into the office. Many workers have mixed and complicated...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

Related
digg.com

A Therapist's Advice On Making Your Return To The Office Less Stressful

Anticipate change by making a list of what's worrying you about going back to work in person, and how things will look different. Map out your first day traveling back to the office — or even commute there before you officially start, as a kind of "dry run" so that it doesn't feel so unfamiliar. You might even rehearse your morning routine of getting up and getting dressed, too.
MENTAL HEALTH
redmondspokesman.com

BBB Tips: How to instill wellness in your office culture

October is National Depression and Mental Health Screening Awareness Month. Since workplaces are where most of our time and energy are spent, employers have a huge responsibility when it comes to their employee’s health. The extended isolation and uncertainty many of us experienced during the past 20-plus months has intensified...
MENTAL HEALTH
Dave Chung

Therapists share questions for new clients to ask their therapists

Therapists suggest questions that clients should ask when talking to a therapist.Time2Track. With the pandemic and major events around the world in the past couple years, more and more people have been talking about and paying attention to their mental health, possibly more than any other time in modern history.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
InspireMore

9 Life-Changing Tips On Setting Boundaries From A Licensed Therapist

Communication is the key to maintaining good relationships, but did you know that having boundaries is just as important?. Many therapists, including New York Times best seller Nedra Glover Tawwab, believe that a leading cause of unhealthy relationships stems from a lack of asserting healthy boundaries. In addition to owning her own practice, Nedra uses her Instagram to share helpful tips for people working toward having healthier, happier relationships with the people in their lives. We’ve gathered some of her most helpful tips on setting boundaries for you to read below.
RELATIONSHIPS
News Channel Nebraska

How to improve sleep habits to support emotional wellness, according to a therapist

I worked recently with a 25-year-old man struggling at his job. He described difficulty thinking clearly and missing too many days. And his relationship with his girlfriend was nearly over due to his admitted neglect. Diagnosed with both depression and anxiety, he said he felt disengaged in his life. He had been in therapy before for a couple of years, and had tried medications for depression, anxiety and attention issues. Nothing seemed to work.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's When the COVID Pandemic Will End

So, the big question on all inquiring minds today is when will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Let's face it, we all have been impacted in some way by this pandemic and although we have made huge strides in the war against COVID, we are still dealing with outbreaks both nationally and internationally, hospitalizations, deaths, and catastrophic economic, social and political repercussions from this pandemic. So when will it end? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Cain
Person
Keith Miller
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
ScienceAlert

Researchers Are Figuring Out Why Some People Can 'Hear' The Voices of The Dead

Scientists have identified the traits that may make a person more likely to claim they hear the voices of the dead. According to research published earlier this year, a predisposition to high levels of absorption in tasks, unusual auditory experiences in childhood, and a high susceptibility to auditory hallucinations all occur more strongly in self-described clairaudient mediums than the general population. The finding could help us to better understand the upsetting auditory hallucinations that accompany mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, the researchers say. The Spiritualist experiences of clairvoyance and clairaudience – the experience of seeing or hearing something in the absence of an...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapists#Separation Anxiety#Dread#Covid#Cnbc
953wiki.com

Walmart issues Recall of Products

Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. 1. Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. Recall Date:...
FOOD SAFETY
Outsider.com

Brian Laundrie Latest: Internet Sleuths Up in Arms Over His Instagram

Brian Laundrie has remained the epicenter of national news following the discovery of his remains in Florida’s Carlton Reserve. Having seen discovery just over a week ago, law enforcement and Laundries’ parents alike have faced backlash from the public. Gabby Petito’s sympathizers across the U.S. have pointed to the suspicious behaviors of the deceased fugitive’s parents. They’ve also questioned the seemingly rapid discovery of their son’s remains once the Laundries joined law enforcement in the search.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
romper.com

4-Year-Old Girl Had A Hilariously Valid Reaction To Her Mom Explaining Menstruation

Do you remember when you first found out about menstruation? When you learned that bleeding for several days once a month would be part of your life whether you liked it or not? It’s pretty rough, so must could totally understand why one mom’s explanation of menstruation to her 4-year-old daughter prompted a Victorian-era reaction from the child.
RELATIONSHIPS
Harvard Health

U.S. teens are following their parents into racial divide

The racial views of U.S. Black and white teenagers exhibit large gaps that align with partisanship among their parents, according to new research led by Stefanie Stantcheva, a Harvard professor of economics. The working paper, “Perceptions of Racial Gaps, Their Causes, and Ways to Reduce Them,” was published by the National Bureau of Economic Research.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy