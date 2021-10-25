CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

James Michael Tyler, 'Friends' favorite Gunther, dead at 59

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ei8m4_0cc4TqM700
  • Actor James Michael Tyler died on Sunday at the age of 59.
  • Tyler had been battling advanced prostate cancer since September 2018.
  • Tyler was well-known for his fan-favorite portrayal of “Friends” character Gunther.

Actor James Michael Tyler, well-known for his portrayal of “Friends” favorite Gunther, died on Sunday at the age of 59.

Tyler had been battling advanced prostate cancer since September 2018.

"Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures," Tyler’s manager Toni Benson said in a statement to NBC News. "If you met him once you made a friend for life."

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Tyler was a fan-favorite supporting character for his portrayal of Gunther on the iconic show “Friends,” the deadpan general manager of Central Perk, where the main characters used as a hangout, with an unrequited crush on Jennifer Aniston’s character, Rachel Green.

His “Friends” co-stars mourned the loss of Tyler and paid tribute to him on social media.

“Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed,” Aniston wrote on Instagram.

Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
James Michael Tyler
Person
Lisa Kudrow
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
hiphollywood.com

Darius McCrary Engaged To Rick James’ Ex-Wife

Darius McCrary has been in the news as of late. Last week the former “Family Matters” star revealed he’s engaged after photos and videos posted by trans reality star Sidney Starr went viral. Folks online quickly thought the two were a couple, but according to McCrary they’re just friends. He said as much in a video with his TV mom Jo Marie Payton and also said he’s got a fiancé.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Live Music#Clemson Tigers#Nbc News#Central Perk#Instagram A
insideedition.com

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years

When it comes to clothing, makeup, and appearance, many celebrities are known for putting on a show for fans and Hollywood. And during the Halloween season, they take those visuals to new heights. Over the years, stars like Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Kelly Clarkson, Janet Jackson, and more...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Blasts Candace Owens: "Hateful, Cancerous Human"

The shooting on the set of Rust last week has been the non-stop talk of the industry as people attempt to piece together how such a brazen act of negligence could occur. We previously reported on Alec Baldwin firing a prop weapon on the set of his western film while on location in New Mexico. Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, was fatally wounded. Director Joel Souza was shot but survived his injuries.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Gia Giudice's Polished Work Outfit Is Perfect for Fall

On the weekends, Gia Giudice relaxes in crop tops, patterned pants, and — when the occasion calls for it — chic party dresses or cute bikinis. But on weekdays, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter focuses on putting together suited-for-work ensembles. And as usual, she nails it. In an...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wore Another One of Angelina Jolie’s Old Dresses on the Red Carpet

Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt must be having a field day during the Eternals press tour. The two sisters have been tagging along as their mom, Angelina Jolie, travels the world, attending press events ahead of the movie’s premiere, and have even joined her on the red carpet a handful of times. While it may seem like it can’t get better than that, Angelina has proven she’s the ultimate cool mom by letting her teenage daughters pull clothes from her closet. At the UK premiere for the Eternals on Wednesday night, Shiloh was by her mom’s side yet again, this time, in a Dior dress originally worn by Angelina in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Claudia Jordan Says Phaedra Parks Went Too Far with Response to Her & Shamari DeVoe

Phaedra Parks didn’t go easy on Claudia Jordan and Shamari DeVoe. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks is known for not backing away from a shade war when people come for her. Days ago, Claudia Jordan and Shamari DeVoe summoned her. Both women were on Instagram Live together. They formed a friendship while filming “Couples Retreat” for VH1. Shamari read some of the comments from her followers. And one person told her that she and Claudia needed to return to RHOA. And they needed to “read” Phaedra.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety

At this point, it’s pretty obvious the armorer on the set of Alec Baldwin’s upcoming movie Rust had NO business being anywhere near a firearm on a movie set. Last week, we learned of the tragic news of Alec Baldwin accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set while filming upcoming western movie Rust, after he was given a prop gun with live rounds in it. Director Joel Souza was also injured but released from the hospital. As more details come to light, we’re […] The post Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes amazing announcement - and we can't wait

Sarah Ferguson made an incredible announcement on Friday, revealing that she is launching a historical romance book club with publisher Mills & Boon. The news comes after the Duchess' own romance novel, Her Heart for a Compass, was released earlier this year and became a Sunday Times best-seller. The club will launch on 5 November, and each month the 62-year-old will select a different book from Mills & Boon.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hill

The Hill

376K+
Followers
43K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy