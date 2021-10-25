James Michael Tyler, 'Friends' favorite Gunther, dead at 59

Actor James Michael Tyler died on Sunday at the age of 59.

Tyler had been battling advanced prostate cancer since September 2018.

Tyler was well-known for his fan-favorite portrayal of “Friends” character Gunther.

"Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures," Tyler’s manager Toni Benson said in a statement to NBC News. "If you met him once you made a friend for life."

Tyler was a fan-favorite supporting character for his portrayal of Gunther on the iconic show “Friends,” the deadpan general manager of Central Perk, where the main characters used as a hangout, with an unrequited crush on Jennifer Aniston’s character, Rachel Green.

His “Friends” co-stars mourned the loss of Tyler and paid tribute to him on social media.

“Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed,” Aniston wrote on Instagram.

Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.

