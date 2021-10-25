CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Sluggish pace of confirmations vexes Biden White House

By Kevin Freking - Omaha.com
ourcommunitynow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate’s willingness to confirm a president's nominees...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Former president Donald Trump’s response to the findings of The Post’s Jan. 6 investigation

On Oct. 31, The Washington Post published a three-part investigation that found that law enforcement officials failed to heed mounting red flags that there would be violence when Congress formalized the electoral college vote on Jan. 6. The project documented the consequences of President Donald Trump’s inaction during the Capitol siege and examined how his false claims of election fraud helped incite the attack and, in the ensuing months, fostered a deep distrust of the voting process across the country.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biden
AFP

Biden presses US leadership with domestic agenda on the line

As Joe Biden sought to project US leadership on the world stage at a climate summit in Scotland on Monday, he was banking his legacy at home on a crucial show of support for his domestic agenda and a state election seen as an early referendum on his presidency. Tuesday's election, the first genuinely competitive state-wide contest since Biden took office in January, is expected to be a bellwether of Democrats' chances of hanging on to Congress in 2022 as well as a test of Biden's waning popularity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
White House
Lexington Herald-Leader

McConnell says Biden White House aims to weaken Supreme Court independence

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell accused the Biden administration of undermining the independence of the U.S. judiciary as a presidential commission explores ways to revamp the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court. In remarks honoring the tenure of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, McConnell referenced a recent speech by Secretary of State...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

The Biden White House ‘stove-piped’ school board parents and protesters

It’s a laundering technique government officials use to justify taking action against certain targets. It’s the one federal operatives used to sell WMDs . It's the one they used to sell the yearslong Russian collusion dud. More recently, it’s the one the Biden administration appears to have used to justify...
POTUS
Washington Post

What Biden told lawmakers at the White House

Good morning, Early readers. Vice President Harris turns 57 today (and shares a birthday with Snoop Dogg). Tips, comments, more leaked invitations to fundraisers? Don't be shy: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. At the White House. What Biden told lawmakers at the White House. You might need to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy