EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — "I remember when I first got into this job, one of the first people I was working for said, 'You might not want to do the whole nail polish and makeup thing every day. People won't take you seriously,'" Kaleena Lynde recalled. "Since that day I've pretty much always done nail polish and makeup... mainly for the reason I know I will be taken seriously because my training, my experience, my work, how I treat people, what I do will speak to me as a firefighter."

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO