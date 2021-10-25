Sustainable Repurposed Plastic Mouses

Artificial intelligence is increasingly part of our social, political and cultural spheres. What’s more, algorithmic systems are used by tech companies for profit and user engagement, despite growing safety concerns. Whether by collecting users’ information to sell to advertisers or as training data to develop more sophisticated software, these largely opaque and biased data practices act as a dominating societal force. Often lost in this conversation is that the current state of AI is shaped by predetermined arrangements of power—not necessarily fixed, nor our inevitable societal fate. This is what transmedia artist Stephanie Dinkins seeks to remind us in “On Love & Data,” her first major survey exhibition, taking place at the Stamps Gallery at the University of Michigan. This exhibition, curated by Srimoyee Mitra, is a call to action for the public to leverage power and autonomy within our current technological ecosystem so that tech reflects the nuanced ideas, values and beliefs of the communities making them. The exhibition’s interactive installations represent entry points for viewers to see the present moment as an opportunity to reflect and move toward action.

VISUAL ART ・ 11 DAYS AGO