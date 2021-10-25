CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UN chief condemns coup in Sudan, urges release of Prime Minister

dallassun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [US], October 25 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the military coup in Sudan and called for the immediate release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. "I condemn the ongoing military coup in Sudan. Prime Minister Hamdokall other officials must be...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Myanmar army retaliates, destroys hundreds of houses in Chin

On Friday, the Myanmar army blasted a restive western town, damaging hundreds of houses as part of a broader campaign on communities defying the military coup. Thantlang, in western Chin State, was shelled after a clash with a local self-defense unit. According to a local monitoring group, the Southeast Asian...
MILITARY
Shropshire Star

Sudan’s prime minister and other officials detained in apparent military coup

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in protest against the takeover. Military forces have arrested Sudan’s acting prime minister Abdalla Hamdok and other senior government figures, disrupted internet access and blocked bridges in the capital Khartoum in an apparent coup, officials said. In response, thousands of people flooded...
WORLD
newschain

Sudan’s military takes power in coup and arrests prime minister

Sudan’s military has seized power, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the acting prime minister and other officials. Thousands of people flooded into the streets to protest against the coup that threatens the country’s shaky progress towards democracy. Security forces opened fire on some of the crowds, and...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#North African#Condemn#Ani#The United Nations#Sudanese#Arab News#The Sovereign Council
Reuters

Sudanese general ignored U.S. warning as army rolled out coup plan

KHARTOUM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hours before Sudan's army seized power and dissolved its government, a senior U.S. envoy warned the country's top general not to take any steps against the civilian administration that was overseeing a democratic transition, diplomats said. Jeffrey Feltman, President Joe Biden's special envoy for the...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Sudan prime minister arrested and taken to 'unknown location' amid coup attempt

The Sudanese prime minister was arrested and taken to an "unknown location" Monday morning by military forces after refusing to support a coup attempt. Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan confirmed in a press conference that the military had taken over the country, following the disappearance of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, according to the New York Times.
WORLD
AFP

Sudanese vow to keep up protests after deadly clashes

Furious Sudanese anti-coup protesters vowed Friday to press ahead with a campaign of civil disobedience, following deadly clashes with security forces during demonstrations against a widely condemned military takeover. At least eight people have been killed and 170 wounded in protests since the army's power grab earlier this week, medics said, adding that security forces have fired tear gas, live rounds and rubber-tipped bullets at demonstrators. As the country braces for mass protests planned for Saturday, the US and the UN called on Sudan's military to show "restraint". A US official estimated that 20 to 30 people have been killed since Monday and said security forces must "refrain from any and all violence against protesters".
PROTESTS
UPI News

Protesters take to streets in Sudan demanding end to military rule

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Sudan saw a wave of protests across the country Saturday against the military government that seized power earlier this week. Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets in the capital city Khartoum and elsewhere insisting that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok be returned to power after being ousted by the military.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

UN calls for education in conflict, condemns attacks

The U.N. Security Council has strongly condemned attacks on schools, teachers and children and called on all parties to promote the right to education in conflicts.A resolution adopted by the council Friday by a 15-0 vote emphasized the “invaluable role” that education plays in providing “life-saving spaces” and its contribution to achieving peace and security.“For the first time, the Security Council has adopted a resolution uniquely dedicated to the protection of education,” Norway’s U.N. Ambassador Mona Juul, who sponsored the resolution with Niger told the council after the vote.She told the council: “Education is under attack around the...
EDUCATION
The Independent

UN envoy urges Sudan paramilitary leader to show restraint

The U.N. special envoy for Sudan met with the powerful leader of a Sudanese paramilitary force, urging him to allow peaceful protests Saturday and avoid confrontation in the wake of a military coup earlier this week.Pro-democracy activist groups have called for “million-person” marches across the country Saturday to press demands for re-instating a deposed transitional government and releasing senior political figures from detention. The takeover threatens to derail Sudan's fragile Western-backed transition to democracy which got under way two years ago, after the ouster of long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir The U.N. envoy, Volker Perthes, met late Friday with Gen....
UNITED NATIONS
dallassun.com

Sudanese leader confirms commitment to deal on Russian military base construction

Khartoum [Sudan], November 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Sudan is committed to its obligations regarding the construction of a Russian naval base in the country and will implement the agreement, armed forces commander-in-chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said in an interview with Sputnik. In September, a Sudanese military source told Sputnik that Sudan wanted...
MILITARY
The Independent

Kuwait evicts Lebanese envoy over minister comments on Yemen

Kuwait followed Saudi Arabia and Bahrain by ordering the Lebanese charge d’affaires on Saturday to leave the emirate within two days over comments made by a Lebanese minister regarding the war in Yemen. Kuwait also recalled its ambassador from Beirut.The move came as the Arab League chief expressed concerns about the deterioration in ties between Lebanon and wealthy Gulf countries over statements made by Information Minister George Kordahi. Kordahi has described the war in Yemen as an aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He added that the war in Yemen is “absurd” and must stop because...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Calls mounting for removing Lebanon minister over Gulf row

Pressure is mounting on Lebanese leaders to remove a Cabinet minister whose comments on the war in Yemen sparked a diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia The head of the country’s Maronite Catholic Church called for “decisive action” in his Sunday sermon, suggesting he wanted the minister to resign.Cardinal Bechara Rai said the crisis with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations threatens to undermine the interests of thousands of Lebanese living there, as well as businesses in Lebanon that depend on the region. “We look forward to the President and the Prime Minister and all those concerned to take...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Tigrayan rebels claim Ethiopian town in major advance denied by govt

Tigrayan rebels on Sunday announced they have captured a strategic northern Ethiopian town, but the government denied the claims, saying federal forces were mounting a "fierce" battle for Kombolcha and the city of Dessie. If confirmed, the capture of Kombolcha on Sunday, which came a day after the rebels claimed control of Dessie, would reflect a rapid advance by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the nearly year-long war.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Defying strong criticism from the US and EU, Israel plans to build 3130 homes for settlers

By By John SolomouNicosia [Cyprus], November 1 (ANI): On October 27 the Israeli government announced plans to build 3,130 homes for Jewish settlers deep inside the occupied West Bank, defying the strongest criticism to date of such projects from the administration of US President Joe Biden as well as from 13 EU countries. This decision caused the first dramatic confrontation between the Israeli government of Naftali Bennett and the Biden Administration.
WORLD
AFP

US condemns Myanmar junta for 'abhorrent attacks' in Chin state

The United States said Sunday it is "gravely concerned" about reports that Myanmar's security forces committed human rights violations and destroyed more than 100 homes as well as Christian churches in western Chin state. "These abhorrent attacks underscore the urgent need for the international community to hold the Burmese military accountable and take action to prevent gross violations and abuses of human rights, including by preventing the transfer of arms to the military," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, using Myanmar's previous name. 
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

US diplomat Bill Richardson heads to Myanmar

Veteran U.S. diplomat and former Gov. Bill Richardson is heading to Myanmar on a private humanitarian mission that will focus on pandemic support, his spokesperson said Sunday.Myanmar has been mired in violence and civil unrest since a military coup seized power in February. Protesters have faced beatings and arrests. The United States suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is restored in the Southeast Asian country.Richardson said his center has a long history of supporting the people of Myanmar, but he didn't mention the coup in his trip announcement or detail who he planned to meet with...
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

French President Emmanuel Macron says Australian PM 'lied' over submarine deal

Rome [Italy], November 1 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron has said Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison lied to him over a cancelled submarine deal. "I have a lot of respect for your country. I have a lot of respect and a lot of friendship for your people. I just say when we have respect, you have to be true and you have to behave in line and consistently with this value," Macron told a group of Australian reporters who had travelled to cover the G20, CNN reported.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy