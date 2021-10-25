CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

COVID-19 vaccine requirements in effect for U.S. residency applications

By Sandra Sanchez
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMs85_0cc4RT2G00

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Beginning Oct. 1, all those applying for permanent residency in the United States must be vaccinated for coronavirus, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services told Border Report on Monday that anyone who is applying for permanent residency in the United States must show proof of vaccination.

New rule: Residency applicants must show proof of COVID-19 vaccines

DHS officials in mid-September announced new rules relating to vaccination requirements as the Biden administration was making a push for more of the population to be inoculated for COVID-19.

Documentation must be presented before a civil surgeon can complete the required immigration medical examination that goes along with the application process.

According to new agency rules, vaccination proof must be presented “in-person” beginning next week.

“ALERT: Effective Oct. 1, 2021, applicants subject to the immigration medical examination must complete the COVID-19 vaccine series and provide documentation of vaccination to the civil surgeon in person before the civil surgeon can complete an immigration medical examination and sign Form I-693, Report of Medical Examination and Vaccination Record,” according to a statement on the USCIS’s website.

The application for lawful permanent residency is the first step for immigrants wishing to obtain U.S. citizenship through naturalization. It is also referred to as obtaining a “green card.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

Intermountain to require caregivers to get COVID-19 vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Intermountain Healthcare will now require all caregivers to get the COVID-19 vaccine to comply with a federal vaccination order from the Biden administration. In early September, Dr. Marc Harrison, Intermountain Healthcare president, and CEO said they would not require staff to get the vaccine. During...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

GE mandates COVID-19 vaccines for U.S. workers

CHICAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) has asked its U.S.-based workers to get COVID-19 shots or seek a medical or religious accommodation by Dec. 8 in order to comply with U.S. President Joe Biden's executive order. As part of efforts to control the pandemic, which has killed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
theeastcountygazette.com

Strict U.S. Vaccine Rules to Implement on November 8

As of November 8, new rules will apply to foreign nationals entering the United States. “The Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions,” AFAR noted. Biden concluded, “to adopt an air travel policy...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Slew of GOP-Led States Sue Biden Admin. Over Covid Vaccine Rule

At least 19 states — all but one of which are led by a Republican governor — have filed suit against the Biden administration’s forthcoming enforcement of a vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The majority of the states brought suits on Friday. There are now at least four pending lawsuits from states opposing the mandate. Texas and Florida have each sued the administration individually, while two groups of states teamed up to file two joint suits. Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming attorneys general filed a suit in a Missouri federal district court Friday,...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Immigration#Permanent Residency#Mcallen#Border Report#Dhs#Uscis
Documented

Report Details ‘Digital’ Border Wall Protections

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Three activist groups compiled a report detailing the surveillance tools the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has implemented at the U.S.-Mexico border under the Biden administration. The so-called digital border wall is […] The post Report Details ‘Digital’ Border Wall Protections appeared first on Documented.
U.S. POLITICS
Four States Home Page

Vaccinated just as likely to spread delta variant within household as unvaccinated: study

(The Hill) – People who have received COVID-19 vaccinations are able to spread the delta variant within their household despite their vaccination status just as easily as unvaccinated individuals, a new study published on Friday shows. According to the study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, people who contracted COVID-19 had a similar viral load regardless of whether they had been […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
Journal & Sunday Journal

COVID-19 survivor encourages residents to get vaccinated

CHARLESTON — A COVID-19 vaccine skeptic and coronavirus survivor told his harrowing story of his fight with the virus Monday morning during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing. Christopher Holmes, a COVID-19 survivor who spent 80 days in the hospital with an infection that put him on a ventilator, virtually joined...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
beckershospitalreview.com

Statewide lotteries had no effect on COVID-19 vaccine uptake, study shows

Nineteen states rolled out lotteries for COVID-19 vaccine recipients, but none of them saw increased vaccination rates as a result, according to a study published Oct. 15 in JAMA Health Forum. The research team compared vaccination rates in the 19 states before and after they announced their lotteries, finding the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
techstartups.com

Ireland, the most vaccinated nation in the European Union with a 91% vaccination rate, now has the highest number of covid patients in hospitals in seven months

Since the pandemic began over 18 months ago, health experts have repeatedly said that we will achieve herd immunity when about 70% of the population is immune to SARS-CoV-2, either through vaccination or natural immunity by having Covid-19. Unfortunately after ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

275
Followers
733
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy