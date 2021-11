World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev has advised world No. 11 Iga Swiatek to keep focus all the time during her WTA Finals debut. Medvedev, 25, made his Nitto ATP Finals debut in 2019. In his second match at the tournament, Medvedev was up 5-1 in the third set against Rafael Nadal and even had a match point but still failed to seal the win.

TENNIS ・ 4 DAYS AGO