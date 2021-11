For most people, the consumption of berries is limited to only a few different types, and they are almost never organic. Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries (in that order) are the three most popular types in the U.S., but they’re almost never organic and are often heavily sprayed with chemicals, including strawberries which ranked #1 on the 2018 ‘Dirty Dozen’ list by the Environmental Working Group.

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO