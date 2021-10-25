CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMA backs use of Moderna’s COVID-19 booster vaccine

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The European Union’s drug regulator on Monday said it has concluded in its review that Moderna’s COVID-19 booster vaccine may...

Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
U.S. administers over 419 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 419,020,753 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 514,925,015 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 417,795,537 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct....
PUBLIC HEALTH
G20 set to commit to cutting period to develop vaccines in pandemic- draft

ROME/BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies are set to commit to supporting efforts to shorten to 100 days the period needed to develop new vaccines, drugs and tests in a pandemic, according to a draft joint document. In normal circumstances developing vaccines takes more than a...
WORLD
China’s Xi calls for COVID-19 vaccine mutual recognition

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines based on the World Health Organization’s emergency use list, according to a transcript of his remarks published by the official Xinhua news agency. Speaking to the Group of 20 Leaders’ Summit in Rome via...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Indonesia first to green light Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

Biotechnology company Novavax said Monday that Indonesia has given the world's first emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, which uses a different technology than current shots.The vaccine doesn't require the extremely cold storage temperatures that some other vaccines need, which could allow it to play an important role in boosting supplies in poorer countries around the world.The two-dose Novavax vaccine is made with lab-grown copies of the spike protein that coats the coronavirus. That’s very different from widely used mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna that deliver genetic instructions for the body to make its own spike...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

China's COVID-19 outbreak developing rapidly, health official says

SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - China's latest COVID-19 outbreak is developing rapidly, a health official said, as the authorities demanded high vigilance at ports of entry amid growing infections in a northeastern border city caused by the virus arriving from abroad. Some 377 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Universal Studios Beijing to enact virus prevention measures – state media

BEIJING (Reuters) – Universal Studios’ Beijing resort will enter “emergency pandemic prevention status”, Chinese state media reported on Friday citing the Beijing government, which also announced other measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Xu Hejian, spokesman for the Beijing government, said at a briefing that Beijing will...
UNIVERSAL, IN
Chinese city on Myanmar border vows COVID curbs despite disruption

BEIJING (Reuters) – A Chinese jade trading hub on the border with Myanmar vowed strict control over domestic outbound travel to halt the spread of COVID-19, sustaining some of the toughest zero-tolerance policies in China despite economic costs. After suffering intermittent waves of outbreaks, Ruili has imposed some of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EU’s Sefcovic warns UK not to embark on ‘confrontation’ – Telegraph

(Reuters) – European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said the United Kingdom must not “embark on a path of confrontation” amid tension over post-Brexit fishing rights and goods passing through Northern Ireland, The Telegraph reported on Sunday. Sefcovic urged British counterpart David Frost to back down and reconsider the bloc’s...
POLITICS
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19’s Global Death Toll Tops 5 Million In Under 2 Years

PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — The global death toll from COVID-19 has topped 5 million, nearly two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems. Together, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Brazil account for one-eighth of the world’s population but nearly half of all reported deaths. The U.S. alone has recorded over 740,000 lives lost, more than any other nation. The staggering figure is almost certainly an undercount because of limited testing and people dying at home without medical attention, especially in poor parts of the world, such as India. Locally in Pennsylvania, the death toll has surpassed 31,000 lives lost. (TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Shared a Sobering Prediction About Ending the Pandemic

The COVID pandemic has ebbed and flowed throughout the last year and a half, with a number of surges including the winter holiday spike of 2020 and the rise of the Delta variant over the past few months. Thankfully, COVID case numbers have been dropping across the U.S. and vaccination rates have risen, giving many people hope once more that the pandemic is finally coming to an end. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent during the same time period. Is the end in sight? Top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, says that sadly, this may not be enough to get rid of the coronavirus altogether.
PUBLIC HEALTH
womansday.com

Two Blood Pressure Medications Are Being Recalled Over Potential Cancer-Causing Ingredients

Two potentially lifesaving blood-pressure drugs could be causing more harm than good, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lupin Pharmaceuticals announced a voluntary recall of all of its Irbesartan tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets, many of which could contain high levels of a cancer-causing impurity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
techstartups.com

Ireland, the most vaccinated nation in the European Union with a 91% vaccination rate, now has the highest number of covid patients in hospitals in seven months

Since the pandemic began over 18 months ago, health experts have repeatedly said that we will achieve herd immunity when about 70% of the population is immune to SARS-CoV-2, either through vaccination or natural immunity by having Covid-19. Unfortunately after ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7...
PUBLIC HEALTH

