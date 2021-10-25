CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Endangered whale population sinks close to 20-year low

NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A group of scientists and ocean life advocates says a type of whale that is one of the rarest marine mammals in...

www.newscentermaine.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
thebulletin.org

Nuclear bomb detectors reveal hidden blue whale population

Blue whales may be the largest animals on the planet, but they are difficult to spot. The commercial whaling industry in the 20th century drove them to the brink of extinction, and today they are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. An individual blue whale may weigh as much as 33 elephants, but many go unnoticed as their numbers are few, and they live mostly solitary lives spread across all oceans except the Arctic. Yet earlier this year, a team of scientists reported finding a new population of pygmy blue whales right in the middle of the equatorial Indian Ocean, thanks to nuclear-test-detection equipment.
WILDLIFE
whdh.com

Right whale population down 30 percent over past decade

The North Atlantic right whale population has shrunk by 30 percent over the last decade, capped off by a roughly 8 percent annual decline to an estimated 336 whales remaining in 2020, the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium announced Monday. The population estimate of 336 right whales is the lowest...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#In The World#Ocean Life
wgbh.org

North Atlantic Right Whale Population Drops Again, To 336

The population of North Atlantic right whales has fallen to an estimated 336, the latest indication that the critically endangered species is edging closer to extinction. That number represents an 8 percent decrease from the 2019 estimate, and the lowest population estimate for the species in nearly 20 years, according to the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, which announced the news today ahead of its annual meeting.
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Is the North Atlantic right whale on the brink of extinction? Population of the endangered animal declined 10% in 2020 to 336, the lowest level for the species in nearly 20 years

One of the rarest mammals in the world - the North Atlantic right whale - lost 10 percent of its population last year, bringing the total to 336, the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium said on Monday. The agency notes that the 2020 population figure, down from 366 in 2019,...
WILDLIFE
earth.com

Right whale populations reach new low

North Atlantic right whales are a critically endangered species with a past of being targeted by whaling, a historical tragedy that they have never recovered from. A new population estimate by the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium shows the whale numbers continue on a downward plunge. From 2019 to 2020, the estimated population dropped from 366 to 336, a decline of 8 percent.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Science
Newswise

New Book by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Marine Scientist Offers a Grim Look at an Endangered Whale Species

Newswise — October 29, 2021 -- A new book by Michael Moore, veterinarian, and marine scientist at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), examines the plight and future of the North Atlantic right whale, one of the most critically endangered species on the planet, and draws on Moore’s 40 years of fieldwork to offer possible solutions. We Are All Whalers: The Plight of Whales and our Responsibility is a reminder that we can all share in the salvation of these imperiled animals. The image most people have of whalers includes harpoons and intentional trauma, yet eating commercially caught seafood leads to whales’ entanglement and slow death in rope and nets, and the global shipping routes that bring us readily available goods often lead to death by collision. All of us are whalers, Moore contends, but we do not have to be.
ANIMALS
worldanimalnews.com

New Estimates Find That The Critically Endangered North Atlantic Right Whale Population Is Declining, Prompting Calls To Save Them

A new estimate from the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium found that the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale population has dropped 8%, from 366 in 2019 to 336 in 2020.  This latest dire estimate came ahead of the Consortium’s annual meeting which is taking place now. . Yesterday, the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) also...
WILDLIFE
opb.org

An Oregon State ocean expedition’s surprisingly close-to-home whale discovery

Engine trouble can be a real drag. Especially when you’re just a few days into a week-long journey to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in search of elusive beaked whales. So when the Oregon State University research mission aboard the R/V Pacific Storm had to turn around in the middle of the ocean and head back to Newport, there was a fair amount of disappointment on board.
OREGON STATE
ScienceAlert

'Extreme Morphologies' in Ancient Insects Show How Little We Know Them at All

Nothing makes for a time capsule quite like amber. Sealed in the golden gloop, ancient life-forms are transported across eternity to the modern day, preserved in impeccable detail, in all their weirdness and glory. While the use of Burmese amber raises serious and complicated ethical concerns over how it is mined and sold, amber deposits in Myanmar yet represent a vast treasure trove of scientific discovery, showing what all kinds of diverse life looked like almost 100 million years ago. Sometimes, what they look like is the opposite of what we expect, scientists report in a new study, documenting "extreme morphologies" in...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Sun-Powered Prototypes That Harvest Water From The Air Could Help Billions of People

Even when there's not a cloud in the sky, there's always water circulating in the atmosphere. Compared to all the H20 on Earth, there isn't much up there – only about 0.001 percent – but in areas of high humidity, even that small amount of moisture could be enough to provide safe drinking water for a billion people. The hydration is there for the taking. All we need to do is figure out how to get it.  If we can create a cost-effective, off-grid device that uses solar power to harvest liquid from the heavens, a new paper estimates we could produce 5 liters (1.3...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

What's Behind The Strange Drop in American Body Temperatures Over The Past 200 Years?

The human body is often said to rest at a healthy internal temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, or 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit. This average was established two centuries ago in France, and yet in the meantime, it seems our 'normal' physiology has changed ever so slightly. Early last year, researchers in the United States combed Civil War veteran records and national health surveys and found temperatures among men born at the turn of this century were 0.59 degrees Celsius cooler than those men born around two hundred years earlier. Women, on the other hand, had seen a 0.32 degrees Celsius decline since the 1890s.  At the...
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Human Birth Canals Are Seriously Twisted. Researchers Think They've Figured Out Why

There's an odd twist to human physiology not seen in any other primate, that makes giving birth more complicated for our species. Now, a study using biomechanical modelling on gait and posture has provided some insights into this long-standing mystery. The narrow shape of the human birth canal is kinked at the inlet, so that contractions of the mother must rotate the baby's big brain and wide shoulders nearly 90 degrees to fit into the pelvis. Imagine sliding a foot into a tight boot with a twisted entrance and you've got a rough idea of how challenging this can be. If the...
SCIENCE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy