All the monsters and ghouls we saw at the 2021 Monster’s Ball in Detroit

Twitter data reveals that Michigan is in the top spot when it comes to people making posts about quitting their job. In the past month, Twitter found more than one million geo-tagged Michigan tweets that use phrases such as "quit my job" or "find new job" or "quitting my job." Though Michigan is the employee of the month when it comes to posting about quitting, Georgia, Arizona, and Oregon trail behind, with Alaska, Kentucky, and the Dakotas among those who tweet the least about quitting. And this Twitter chatter isn't just talk. Per the U.S. Labor Department, August was a big month for people actively quitting their jobs, with 4.3 million people — or 3% of the country's workforce — giving the big F-U to their employers. This is the highest reported number of resignations since 2000, which is when the Bureau of Labor Statistics started tracking employment data. This phenomenon is being touted as "The Great Resignation," as people have, as a result of the pandemic, come to value their time more and are now prioritizing higher wages, healthier working environments, and better benefits.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO