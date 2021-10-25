CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

All the monsters and ghouls we saw at the 2021 Monster’s Ball in Detroit

MetroTimes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit's Russell Industrial Center was overrun with monsters, ghouls,...

photos.metrotimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MetroTimes

Abandoned Lansing Mall Cinema to become Michigan's first Black-owned film studio

A former movie theater in Lansing is on track to become what is being billed as Michigan's first Black-owned film studio. Abandoned since 2014, the Lansing Mall Cinema at 921 Mall Drive W. is under construction to become Greenwood District Studios, MLive reports. The name comes from Tulsa, Oklahoma's Greenwood District, aka "Black Wall Street," which was burned down by white residents 100 years ago.
MICHIGAN STATE
MetroTimes

Detroit Axe is now open inside Corktown's new entertainment space The Yard

More than two years after first announcing plans to expand to Corktown, Detroit Axe is now open for your axe throwing pleasure, er, anger. Adding to locations in Ferndale and Clinton Township, Detroit Axe is finally, well, in Detroit — and is the first space dedicated to axe throwing in the city. Located inside The Yard at Corktown, an indoor/outdoor multi-use entertainment venue at 1375 Michigan Ave., the 8,000-sqft. space offers 12 lanes of hatchet throwing, as well as bar games, pinball, shuffleboard, and more than 500 board games.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Saturday’s Monster’s Ball features new location in Russell Industrial Center

Monster’s Ball returns Saturday at a new location in Detroit’s Russell Industrial Center. The sixth annual event bills itself as “Detroit’s largest Halloween party” and features main stage dancing and DJs as well as a series of “freak show” and circus performers. “This year’s experience will blow people away with...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Detroit’s Spudz & Clucks puts original twist on how you get your fries

As Detroiters we’re used to our fries coming smothered in chilli and cheese, but what about buffalo chicken, chicken parmesan, or Philly cheesesteak?. Enter Spudz & Clucks, a new restaurant that opened over the summer on Detroit’s Westside. The fast-casual restaurant offers, you guessed it, a variety of fries and chicken options that go beyond traditional servings you might be used to.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
mysouthlakenews.com

Eat, Drink, and Be Scary at Club Metro’s Monster Mash This Friday

We all know ghouls just want to have fun, and that’s just what Club Metro has in store at their Monster Mash!. Attention all gourd-geous souls and boo-tiful ghosts! Club Metro’s Monster Mash is sure to lift your spirits! Join Southlake’s premier Adaptive Recreation program this Friday from 6:00 PM- 9:00 PM at Legends Hall for the ultimate Halloween celebration that’s certain to creep it real.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
MetroTimes

All the road warriors we saw at Detroit’s annual ‘Mad Max’-themed event

On Saturday we ventured back for another installment of Doc Colony's Fury Road to Thunderdome's DROPZONE where the apocalypse has happened just as laid out in Mad Max. Dropzone, which, once again, took place at Detroit's Tangent Gallery, was a night filled war wagons, a leather-studded battle gear crowd and a fighting ring where the chant "Two men enter! One Man leaves" was heard throughout the night.
DETROIT, MI
roundtherocktx.com

90’s Monster Mash at Cork & Barrel

Close out Rock-Tober with some Halloween Pre-Partying!! Get ready to Sing and Dance to All Your Favorite Hits from the 90s and early-2000s as Type A rocks out Cork & Barrel Pub in Round Rock! Come hear the Hit Anthems from bands like Good Charlotte, Weezer, Blink-182, Foo Fighters, Third Eye Blind, and SO MANY MORE!!So come early to grab some delicious Food & Drinks and join us for a night Fun!!
ROUND ROCK, TX
MetroTimes

Buzz Lightyear, Insane Clown Posse, and a drunk-driving police chief: the top Detroit Metro Times headlines this week

This week it seems our readers were feeling a bit nostalgic as the most read story was Tim Allen's departure from Pixar's latest Buzz Lightyear movie. A few readers are still interested in the racist chaos that erupted at a Birmingham school board meeting back in August. Detroit's ongoing towing scandal continues to be a story of interest for readers, and so does Taco Bell's latest menu offering to metro Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghouls#Burlesque#Russell Industrial Center
MetroTimes

Youmacon returns to Detroit with weekend-long celebration of anime, pop culture, and cosplay

Con you believe it? Something anime-zing is returning to Detroit. Youmacon — Detroit’s celebration of Japanese animation, comics, video games, and culture — turns 15 this year. Thousands will attend, many of whom will cosplay, or dress as their favorite characters, and many will craft costumes from original concepts because Youmacon is all about creativity.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Art gallery and performance space Armageddon Beachparty Lounge celebrates three years in Detroit with Vibrant Oasis

If 2020 was Armageddon and 2021 was a beach party then that must mean one thing: Woodbridge-area storefront, gallery, and performance space Armageddon Beachparty Lounge is back. Celebrating three years of vibrant, immersive, creative experiences is Detroit’s once-nomadic self-styled “ambassadors of psychedelia” — married couple Elena (aka “Kozma”) and Aubrey...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MetroTimes

Indie rock band the High Strung dusts off ‘lost’ 20-year-old record

One of the few payoffs of the early days of the pandemic was that it gave many musicians an opportunity to go through their archives to see what treasures they might find. High Strung bassist Chad Stocker was doing that when he came across HannaH, or the Whale, a largely forgotten LP the band had recorded themselves way back in 2002, before its 2003 debut album These Are Good Times.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

These are the top 25 restaurants in Detroit according to Yelp

Sometimes finding the right spot to eat in Detroit can be challenging. Especially with restaurants constantly opening and closing, it can get tricky to know where all the best eats are. The good folks over at Yelp recently released their top restaurants in Detroit list, and while some tried and...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Buddy's Pizza relaunches dog treats to support Michigan Humane Society

Buddy's Pizza may be known for its Detroit-style pizza, but the local chain is going to the dogs as it prepares to relaunch Buddy Bones — its line of dog treats. Pup owners can pop into Buddy's Pizza beginning Wednesday, Nov. 3, and purchase the snacks for their four-legged best friends. Proceeds from the sales will benefit the Michigan Humane Society.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Why are so many people turning to #VanLife?

Business is booming at Drifter Vans, a shop tucked in the back of an industrial park in metro Detroit where owner Paul Domish and his team create custom camper vans. The company, which Domish founded just last year, has rapidly expanded from 1,000 square feet to 7,000 square feet, and now employs about a dozen workers, including an interior designer, a plumber, electricians, and carpenters.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

ICYMI: Michiganders quit their jobs, rap concert canceled due to vax rule, and more news you may have missed

Twitter data reveals that Michigan is in the top spot when it comes to people making posts about quitting their job. In the past month, Twitter found more than one million geo-tagged Michigan tweets that use phrases such as "quit my job" or "find new job" or "quitting my job." Though Michigan is the employee of the month when it comes to posting about quitting, Georgia, Arizona, and Oregon trail behind, with Alaska, Kentucky, and the Dakotas among those who tweet the least about quitting. And this Twitter chatter isn't just talk. Per the U.S. Labor Department, August was a big month for people actively quitting their jobs, with 4.3 million people — or 3% of the country's workforce — giving the big F-U to their employers. This is the highest reported number of resignations since 2000, which is when the Bureau of Labor Statistics started tracking employment data. This phenomenon is being touted as "The Great Resignation," as people have, as a result of the pandemic, come to value their time more and are now prioritizing higher wages, healthier working environments, and better benefits.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy