Many people know Liberty’s Kitchen as a place to get a burger, a salad or a coffee at its cafe, next to the Whole Foods Market on North Broad Street (some know it particularly for its black-eyed pea “cowboy caviar,” too). Others might know it for its catering service. Both of those facets of Liberty’s Kitchen have been on hiatus in the pandemic. But quietly, the underlying work of uplift and change at this culinary-based community group has been thriving.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO