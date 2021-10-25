Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

DENVER (CBS4)– As Autumn transitions into Winter, COVID-19 case numbers are dropping nationally, but rising in Colorado. Those rising cases are taking a toll on Colorado hospitals. (credit: CBS) “This is probably the biggest challenge our hospitals have faced in the modern era,” says Cara Welch is the Senior Director of Communications for The Colorado Hospital Association. You may have heard stories recently of ambulances diverting to different hospitals because there are no more beds, or of elective procedures being canceled because hospitals need the staff. Those are actions hospitals can take when they get too busy to release some of the pressure....

