Covid: Should Wales bring back more restrictions?

It can take between five and ten minutes to walk the heart-festooned memorial wall in London commemorating those who died from COVID-19 in the U.K — far longer if you pause every few steps to read the heartfelt messages of love that bereaved families and friends have overlaid the pink and red hearts with. Walking along the 8-foot-high Portland stone wall on the south side of the River Thames directly opposite the Houses of Parliament, is a somber experience, especially for those who lost someone and who think the British government could have done a lot more to...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO