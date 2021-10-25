Covid: Should Wales bring back more restrictions?

Yosemite National Park is on Unesco’s new report that lists areas of natural beauty that have switched from carbon sinks to emitters.The beloved California park came in third place on a list of 10 forests that now contribute net carbon sources in The World Heritage Forests Carbon Sinks Under Pressure report, published by Unesco and authored by Tales Carvalho Resende, David Gibbs, Nancy Harris and Elena Osipova. These emissions are a result of human activities, global heating, plus extreme weather conditions, like wildfires. “Unprecedented wildfires fuelled by climate change cause emissions to spike,” states the report. While, destructive agricultural practices,...
