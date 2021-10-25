CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid: Should Wales bring back more restrictions?

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"There's hardly anyone wearing masks now," said one shopper in Rhyl....

www.bbc.com

Telegraph

There is no excuse for yet more restrictions

Instead of vacillating over whether the country is to suffer Plan B, and the return of restrictions in order to curtail Covid-19, the Government should instead opt for a simple three-word maxim to guide its every move. Back in 1941, Winston Churchill began to affix red stickers to official memos...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Bring back rules amid rising cases, urge NHS chiefs

Some Covid restrictions must immediately be reintroduced if England is to avoid "stumbling into a winter crisis", health leaders have warned. The NHS Confederation said a back-up strategy, or Plan B, which includes mandatory face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces, should be implemented. UK cases have been rising sharply...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Northampton professor calls for more social restrictions

A county which has some of the highest infection rates in England has "a real issue" trying to stop the spread of Covid-19, a university professor said. The Northamptonshire districts of Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough have all had the highest national case rate at some point over the last month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

Sydney eases more COVID-19 restrictions as vaccinations pass key milestone

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Thousands of children returned to Sydney’s schools on Monday after nearly four months of home learning as Australia’s largest city eased more restrictions just a week after lifting its COVID-19 lockdown amid a surge in vaccination levels. A faster-than-expected vaccine uptake brought forward further lifting of restrictions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Welsh independence: Should Wales separate from the UK?

Independence for Wales will be considered by an independent commission set up by the Welsh government. Prof Laura McAllister, who is leading the commission alongside ex-Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams, said it would be "ludicrous" not to look at independence. But some people do not think Wales is currently "strong...
POLITICS
The Independent

Art Therapy: How UK's COVID memorial wall brought comfort

It can take between five and ten minutes to walk the heart-festooned memorial wall in London commemorating those who died from COVID-19 in the U.K — far longer if you pause every few steps to read the heartfelt messages of love that bereaved families and friends have overlaid the pink and red hearts with. Walking along the 8-foot-high Portland stone wall on the south side of the River Thames directly opposite the Houses of Parliament, is a somber experience, especially for those who lost someone and who think the British government could have done a lot more to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
