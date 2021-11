SEATTLE - Mayor Jenny Durkan and the Seattle City Council announced $2 million for small businesses and organizations impacted by King County's vaccine mandate. Patrons at bars, restaurants, clubs and venues must provide proof of vaccination in order to enter those places now, and some local businesses have been gutted by the lack of customers. Durkan and councilmembers Teresa Mosqueda, Lisa Herbold and Tammy Morales announced Monday the city will add $2 million to the Small Business Stabilization Fund (SBSF).

SEATTLE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO