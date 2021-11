The Atlanta Braves are in the World Series this year, but that is not the only reason that it is feeling familiar for John Smoltz. Reddit user S1TBD pointed out this week that this year’s World Series continues an incredible streak involving the retired Baseball Hall of Famer. Since 1982, every single World Series has had a player who was teammates with Smoltz. The streak began with former All-Star catcher Ted Simmons, who was Smoltz’s teammate on the 1988 Braves. It continued this season and last season with current Braves pitcher and former Tampa Bay Ray Charlie Morton, who was Smoltz’s teammate on the 2008 Braves.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO