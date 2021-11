BOULDER, Colo. — It wasn't a far flight for a former Valor Christian Eagle to land at her new digs. "We always want to recruit the best players in Colorado to stay home. Players that can help us win a championship need to come to Colorado and be Buffs," CU Women's Basketball Head Coach JR Payne said. "[Kindyll Wetta] certainly is that player."

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO