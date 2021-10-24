CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Joe DeCarlo South Texas Weather Forecast 10-24-2021 PM

KIII TV3
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot and humid conditions continuing to...

www.kiiitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US panel urges kids 5-11 get COVID shots, final OK due soon

An influential advisory panel on Tuesday recommended kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for all children ages 5 to 11, putting the U.S. on the brink of a major expansion of vaccinations. A final decision was expected within hours. The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for the...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Cold
CNN

It didn't go well for Texas at the Supreme Court

(CNN) — On Monday, the contentious Texas abortion law seemed to be in trouble at the US Supreme Court. But even if the court sides against Texas in one major abortion case, Roe v. Wade will still be at risk of being overturned in another. The state was defending its...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy