Before Twitch became a popular go-to for gamers, T-Pain was making his mark on the platform as a multifaceted artist who personally interacts with fans. Now, it’s been announced that Teddy Penderazzdown and Twitch have formed a partnership to highlight his presence on the site even further as their first Music Ambassador. Their partnership kicked off with an exclusive listening party for his new single, “I’m Cool With That.” The single was produced, written, and recorded on Twitch. Pain will also allow fans to record their own remixes with the instrumental version being available on the platform. In a statement, the crooner...

