Salon Sararo has launched a line of custom formulated hair care products for all hair types, lengths and textures. Marina and Alfredo Sararo are the husband-and-wife owners and operators of North Naples-based Salon Sararo. Before moving to Naples, the pair owned three salons in Pittsburgh and had their own custom-formulated line of products. The Salon Sararo line of custom-formulated hair care products resulted from working over three years with a chemist and leveraging the Sararo’s combined decades as stylists to tackle hair care products that can handle the Florida weather. The line of nearly 20 different products is paraben-free and can be found at Salon Sararo at 2220 Logan Blvd., Suite 801, in Logan Landings.

HAIR CARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO