You Asked, We Delivered: Canon Introduces Modification Kits Enabling Full-Manual Operation of The 17-120 KLL/P1 0.8mm and 25-250mm KLL/P1 0.8mm CINE-SERVO Lenses

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
 6 days ago

The Canon CINE-SERVO 17-120mm and CINE-SERVO 25-250mm cinema lenses offer outstanding 4K optical performance thanks to their ultra-low dispersion glass and a large-diameter aspherical lens. Combined with Canon's unique optical design technology, these components work to help correct color fringing and limit chromatic aberration during operation. The lenses feature Canon's renowned...

Canon Introduces Lens Modification Kits

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon USA this week announced the CINE-SERVO 17-120 KLL/P1 0.8mm and 25-250mm KLL/PI 0.8mm cinema modification kits. The lens modification kits can be installed at a Canon Factory Service Center by certified technicians who will remove the Drive Unit and install industry-standard 0.8mm ring gearing for focus, zoom and iris.
