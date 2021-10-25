Wheeling man arrested after finding large amount of drugs, illegal firearms; Woman found dead from overdose

Wheeling Police arrested and charged a local man with felony gun and drug crimes after an initial overdose call on Wheeling Island last week.

Police say they were called to 300 North Front Street for an unresponsive woman who was suffering from an apparent drug overdose. The victim was taken to Wheeling Hospital for medical treatment, where she later died.

Wheeling PD say they obtained a search warrant for the house, patrol officers and detectives discovered multiple firearms connected to the occupant of the apartment, identified as Everard Kennith Prude, 49 of Wheeling.

Wheeling police say they also discovered a large amount of drugs in the house, including 256 grams of methamphetamine, 80 grams of fentanyl and roughly 4 grams of MDMA (a.k.a. ecstasy) and drug packaging materials.

Police have criminally charged Prude with three counts of possession with intent to deliver and three counts of prohibited person with a firearm. He was taken to the Northern Regional Jail and later arraigned by a magistrate, who set bond at $120,000.

An exact cause of death for the woman, identified as Latahsa Collins, 43 of Wheeling is undetermined at this time. No charges have been filed regarding the death as detectives continue their investigation and await autopsy and toxicology reports.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.