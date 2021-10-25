CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Mark Zuckerberg opposed pushing Spanish-language voting information on WhatsApp because he thought it would look partisan

By Eliza Relman
Business Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg opposed pushing a Spanish-language version of Facebook's "voting information center" on WhatsApp, arguing that it wouldn't be "politically neutral," The Washington Post reported on Monday. Last year, employees at WhatsApp, the massively popular messaging app owned by Facebook, proposed sending a chat bot or link...

