State Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Litchfield) looks at the latest congressional maps drawn by Democratic lawmakers and comes to the conclusion that partisanship ruled the day. “It seems they threw compactness out the window when they drew these hyper-partisan maps,” Bourne posted on Facebook. “Unfortunately our area gets divided up for no reasons other than partisan political advantage. The Democrat Machine may remember when Macoupin County was a Democratic county, but it’s deep-red now and slicing up our area does a disservice to every voter and resident.”

LITCHFIELD, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO