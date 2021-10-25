Retail Pioneer and Entrepreneur Robert Fisch Advances Commitment to Intergenerational Mentoring Through Launch of FIT Graduate Student Award Program

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8976051-s-pellegrino-young-chef-academy-competition-2019-21-winner/. In winning the prestigious title, Jerome Ianmark Calayag goes down in history alongside previous champions Mark Moriarty (2015), Mitch Lienhard (2016) and Yasuhiro Fujio (2018) but, most importantly, stands as a beacon of opportunity as he embarks on a stimulating journey to help shape the gastronomy of tomorrow. Chosen by the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition's Grand Jury made up of six giants of global gastronomy – Enrico Bartolini, Manu Buffara, Andreas Caminada, Mauro Colagreco, Gavin Kaysen, Clare Smyth– Jerome captivated the panel who were also enthralled with the overall standard of competition. The S.Pellegrino family expresses gratitude to Pim Techamuanvivit who with her experience contributed positively to the competition, within its different phases, and who due to pandemic restrictions wasn't able to fly to Italy for the Grand Finale event.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO