CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Retail Pioneer and Entrepreneur Robert Fisch Advances Commitment to Intergenerational Mentoring Through Launch of FIT Graduate Student Award Program

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 6 days ago

"Thanks to Bob's commitment to nurturing creativity in the next generation of industry leaders, FIT is the proud recipient of this $300,000 gift," said FIT president, Dr. Joyce F. Brown. "It will establish an unprecedented series of opportunities that will benefit students in our graduate Global Fashion Management and Fashion Design...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Entrepreneur Program

“There are now booster doses approved for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. Building Better Kids aims to feed high school students in need. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. Two teachers at Malkoff High School formed a nonprofit to address the...
ECONOMY
fitnyc.edu

New Graduate Student Award Program Blends Scholarships and Mentorship

Fisch Tales: The Making of a Millennial Baby Boomer, and a member of the FIT Foundation board of directors, has launched the Bob Fisch Graduate Student Award Program. The program, which includes a $300,000 gift and an intergenerational mentoring strategy, features an award for entrepreneurial excellence, thesis project grants, and graduate scholarships for students in FIT’s Fashion Design MFA and Global Fashion Management MPS programs. Fisch—widely recognized as a pioneering merchant for his bold and successful innovations in value-priced, fast fashion retailing—will mentor students for an extraordinary one-on-one experience.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cornell University

ILR School graduate program draws students from many industries

Now in its seventh year, Cornell’s first-ever hybrid degree program, the ILR School’s Executive Master of Human Resource Management (EMHRM), has become what one graduate calls “the experience of a lifetime.”. “Hybrid is all the rage these days, and EMHRM is hybrid in powerful ways,” said Susan Beauregard, executive director...
EDUCATION
clarku.edu

Entrepreneurship program earns national award for student engagement, leadership

The Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers (GCEC), a leadership organization for university entrepreneurship programs, has recognized the Clark University School of Management’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program (E&I) as one of the premier university-based programs in the country. Clark is one of only 20 entrepreneurship centers or programs — out of...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norma Kamali
Person
Bibhu Mohapatra
Person
Nanette Lepore
The Daily Collegian

Students gain entrepreneurial experience through Harbaugh assistantship program

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Several undergraduates in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences have a ringside view in moving research from the lab to the marketplace thanks to a unique opportunity offered through the college’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation program. The Harbaugh Undergraduate Research Assistantship, funded by Earl Harbaugh, a 1961...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Corbin Times Tribune

CHS student finds love of nursing through Envision leadership program

CORBIN — A Corbin High School student attended a leadership program over the summer that she highly encourages. Erica Angel was a 2021 Envision Scholar. Envision is a leadership program that is invitation only. Envision is a medical camp held in various locations with students from all over the United States. Envision is intended to give a better outlook on medical careers and everyday life of a healthcare worker.
CORBIN, KY
tncc.edu

New Logistics Program Helps Students Launch Well-Paying Career

Logistics professionals are in one of today’s most rapidly growing fields. Key to helping companies move the supply chain, they impact everything from ordering and managing inventory to dispatch and tracking operations. Recognizing the need for a well-trained workforce in this field, Thomas Nelson Community College, soon to be Virginia...
EDUCATION
nique.net

Institute hosts fair for graduate programs

This Friday, Oct. 22, students from the Institute and around the world will have an opportunity to connect with Tech’s graduate programs and programs from other universities in the Institute’s Virtual Graduate School Showcase (VGSS). Similar in scale to the all majors career fair, the VGSS is intended to bring...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Industry#Fashion Merchandising#Mentoring#Retail Pioneer#Fashion Design Mfa#The Fit Foundation
Daily Herald

Presidential Volunteer Service Award - How Mission:MathMinds Enables Opportunity for Girls through Math Mentoring

The Presidential Volunteer Service Awards (PVSA) is an award given to honor the most outstanding volunteers and recognize the impact they are making in their communities. The PVSA has been awarded since 2003 and is one of the most coveted awards for those individuals who offer selfless service. Mission:MathMinds, a non-profit mentoring organization for girls (www.missionmathminds.org), has been honored as a certifying organization for the PVSA, allowing it to confer this opportunity for our Mentors who provide countless volunteer hours teaching young girls the joy of math.
CHARITIES
washingtoninformer.com

Grant Connects Ward 8 Students With Mentoring Program

A grant from Crown Castle has enabled several D.C. students from Ward 8 to connect with a local mentorship organization aiming to cultivate “character, scholarship and social competence.”. College Tribe, founded 14 years ago by four Black men, allows third- to eighth-grade students to receive mentoring from adults with similar...
EDUCATION
susanvillestuff.com

LCC Nursing Students Awarded Scholarships Through Banner Lassen Partnership

Five Lassen College nursing students were recently awarded $2,000 scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year, funded through a partnership between Banner Lassen Medical Center and the Lassen College Nursing Program. Isabella Geoia, Jennifer Arevalo, Brook Luna, Jenifer Jensen and Denise Ramsey were selected by a committee of Lassen College faculty.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Kearney Hub

UNL launches program to prepare students for Peace Corps

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is offering a new program that can increase the acceptance rate of students into the Peace Corps. The Peace Corps Prep program helps students interested in the Corps take the right classes at UNL, find internships and give them hands-on experiences to boost their applications. The...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
TheConversationAU

Women's academic careers are in a 'holding pattern' while men enjoy a 'tailwind'

Female academics continue to be underrepresented in senior academic positions in Australia and internationally. Most research has focused on the low number of women professors at universities. But the largest drop-off in the number of female academics is between two mid-level positions: lecturer and senior lecturer. We set out to find why this occurs, using a new method to explore the career journeys of male and female academics. We found they continue to experience different careers: men commonly described a clear run at their career goals, while many women found themselves in a holding pattern as a result of having...
EDUCATION
Sourcing Journal

Stony Creek Colors Brings Natural Indigo Dye Direct to Consumers

After more than 18-months of research and development, Stony Creek Colors introduces IndiGold, which the company said is the world’s first prereduced natural indigo liquid dye. Stony Creek Colors produces traceable, plant-based dyes and its new indigo product is USDA-certified as 100 percent made from plants. The company is launching its newest innovation to professional dyers and home consumers through a 30-day Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign that aims to raise $26,000 to support DTC production efforts of IndiGold at a sizable scale. The campaign offers IndiGold in many reward forms, most notably as an Easy Indigo Dye Kit, along with other plant-based products...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition 2019-21: Jerome Ianmark Calayag Is The Winner Of The S.pellegrino Young Chef Academy Award.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8976051-s-pellegrino-young-chef-academy-competition-2019-21-winner/. In winning the prestigious title, Jerome Ianmark Calayag goes down in history alongside previous champions Mark Moriarty (2015), Mitch Lienhard (2016) and Yasuhiro Fujio (2018) but, most importantly, stands as a beacon of opportunity as he embarks on a stimulating journey to help shape the gastronomy of tomorrow. Chosen by the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition's Grand Jury made up of six giants of global gastronomy – Enrico Bartolini, Manu Buffara, Andreas Caminada, Mauro Colagreco, Gavin Kaysen, Clare Smyth– Jerome captivated the panel who were also enthralled with the overall standard of competition. The S.Pellegrino family expresses gratitude to Pim Techamuanvivit who with her experience contributed positively to the competition, within its different phases, and who due to pandemic restrictions wasn't able to fly to Italy for the Grand Finale event.
FOOD & DRINKS
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

How to shop for your college student

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Is it possible to shop for college students? Buying for college-age offspring can be a challenge. They’re independent and capable of purchasing their own essentials, but you still want to get them something they’ll love when the holidays roll around. It takes a little thought to buy […]
EDUCATION
Law.com

Modern Mentoring: What Mentoring Programs Look Like In a Hybrid Workplace

As more law firms are allowing their employees to work from home, at least part-time, flexibility in the way typical firm programs operate has been an important shift since the beginning of the pandemic. So how does a firm successfully operate a mentorship program remotely? Amy Piccola, hiring partner at Saul, Ewing and Lehr, details her firm’s mentorship program, how she has pivoted with her mentees in the pandemic and the importance of transparency in these relationships. See the full 26-minute video above as well as a breakdown of discussion points below:
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
News Channel 3-12

Women’s Economic Ventures, MICOP launch program for aspiring indigenous, Latino entrepreneurs

Women’s Economic Ventures and Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project, otherwise known as ‘MICOP’ teamed up, to launch a program for aspiring entrepreneurs within the indigenous and Latino community in Santa Barbara County. The post Women’s Economic Ventures, MICOP launch program for aspiring indigenous, Latino entrepreneurs appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy