Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker's daughter Meadow down the aisle

Twin Falls Times-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeadow, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, tied the...

magicvalley.com

WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Huey Haha dead at 22: Fans in shock at sudden death of TikTok star whose skits included jokes about guns and weed and who leaves behind two-year-old daughter Princess Ha

Popular TikTok star and rising comedian Huey Haha died on Monday at the age of 22, a friend revealed on his Instagram page. The comedian, whose real name was Huey Ha, was a social media celebrity whose sketches included jokes about guns, weed and cancel culture. He had racked up more than 4.5 million views on TikTok and his YouTube page had nearly 450,000 Youtube subscribers.
CELEBRITIES
hiphollywood.com

Darius McCrary Engaged To Rick James’ Ex-Wife

Darius McCrary has been in the news as of late. Last week the former “Family Matters” star revealed he’s engaged after photos and videos posted by trans reality star Sidney Starr went viral. Folks online quickly thought the two were a couple, but according to McCrary they’re just friends. He said as much in a video with his TV mom Jo Marie Payton and also said he’s got a fiancé.
RELATIONSHIPS
urbanbellemag.com

Claudia Jordan Says Phaedra Parks Went Too Far with Response to Her & Shamari DeVoe

Phaedra Parks didn’t go easy on Claudia Jordan and Shamari DeVoe. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks is known for not backing away from a shade war when people come for her. Days ago, Claudia Jordan and Shamari DeVoe summoned her. Both women were on Instagram Live together. They formed a friendship while filming “Couples Retreat” for VH1. Shamari read some of the comments from her followers. And one person told her that she and Claudia needed to return to RHOA. And they needed to “read” Phaedra.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Mom shares heartbreaking photo of her 10-year-old son in TEARS after school bullies told him his Tony Stark Halloween costume was 'stupid': 'Kids need to understand that words HURT'

A 10-year-old boy who was mocked for his Tony Stark costume has captured hearts around the world after he decided to ignore the bullies and wear the outfit to his school's Halloween party. Jill Struckman, 45, from Missouri, took to Facebook last week to share photos of her son Evan...
KIDS
wmagazine.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wore Another One of Angelina Jolie’s Old Dresses on the Red Carpet

Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt must be having a field day during the Eternals press tour. The two sisters have been tagging along as their mom, Angelina Jolie, travels the world, attending press events ahead of the movie’s premiere, and have even joined her on the red carpet a handful of times. While it may seem like it can’t get better than that, Angelina has proven she’s the ultimate cool mom by letting her teenage daughters pull clothes from her closet. At the UK premiere for the Eternals on Wednesday night, Shiloh was by her mom’s side yet again, this time, in a Dior dress originally worn by Angelina in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Britney Spears' Sons Sean & Jayden Are All Grown Up: See New Photos

Britney Spears' two sons she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline -- Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15 -- are all grown up. The teenagers, who rarely appear on social media, were spotted in an Instagram post on Wednesday posing alongside Eddie Morales, CEO of Movision Entertainment and a friend of Federline's.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
rollingout.com

Ray J makes hard-core demands in divorce petition

It appears that Ray J and Princess Love are serious about ending their marriage this time. Ray J, 40, has listed off his requests to the judge, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The rapper-turned-reality TV star and businessman wants joint custody of the couple’s two children. Ray also...
RELATIONSHIPS
Whiskey Riff

Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety

At this point, it’s pretty obvious the armorer on the set of Alec Baldwin’s upcoming movie Rust had NO business being anywhere near a firearm on a movie set. Last week, we learned of the tragic news of Alec Baldwin accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set while filming upcoming western movie Rust, after he was given a prop gun with live rounds in it. Director Joel Souza was also injured but released from the hospital. As more details come to light, we’re […] The post Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Jana Duggar's rumored ex Lawson Bates surprises fans with engagement news

Bringing Up Bates star Lawson Bates has proposed to his 22-year-old girlfriend Tiffany Espenson. Lawson, who had long been rumored to be courting Jana Duggar, proposed at Senuta Larnianone in Siena, Italy, secretly arranging the sunset proposal as they filmed a music video together. WATCH: Jana Duggar shares rare video...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS

