Seeking nominations for the rising stars of brand marketing in 2021

Since its founding in 1997, Ripe has grown rapidly serving a variety of customers across both personal and small commercial lines. Today, Ripe is a leading insurtech business with more than 280,000 policyholders, protecting their specialised needs across golf, boats, caravans, and cycles, as well as providing insurance to small business owners such as personal trainers, musicians, and photographers. Ripe's proprietary technology enables customers to "build their own policy", providing tailored solutions in an optimised online journey. Its first-class customer service and innovation in insurtech have seen the business win multiple industry awards and achieve continuous and impressive growth. Over the past 12 months, it saw revenue grow by 27 percent.
Comments / 0