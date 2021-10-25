Seeking nominations for the rising stars of brand marketing in 2021

COVID-19 has accelerated an already-growing labor shortage in the health care market. For footwear brands, that translates to shrinking consumer demand for their products and more competition for market share. Here, brand executives share their strategies for ensuring their shoes remain top of mind with nurses — including philanthropic outreach and savvy marketing and product development. Christina Goebel VP of marketing & e-commerce, Vionic “Seeing that nurses were being run off their feet during the first wave of COVID, we donated our Vionic Pro styles and orthotic inserts to hospitals in hotspots around the country. In 2021, we reached out to consumers to ‘Nominate...

