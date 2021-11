Humor is subjective. While Hollywood studios would likely greatly abuse the formula for guaranteed laughs, the truth is that telling jokes and making people laugh is something that can’t really be nailed down to one obvious style. And even if something is generally thought to be knee-slappingly hysterical, there are likely plenty of folks that would not even grin when watching it. All that to say, the HBO series “How To with John Wilson” is a downright hilarious series, but something that is most definitely not for everybody.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO