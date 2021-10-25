Uganda police investigate bus explosion that killed 1 person

A restaurant in Uganda was targeted by an alleged terrorist attack with an explosion that killed at least one person and injured seven, reports the AP. On Twitter, President Yoweri Museveni said three people entered a popular Kampala eatery on Saturday evening and left a package in kaveera, a plastic banned in the country, which proceeded to explode. “The Police Specialists are on the ground investigating the whole incident,” tweeted President Museveni. “They will give us more information later.” He urged the public to refrain from any panic, promising to “defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality committed by the pigs who don’t respect life.” Though they haven’t named which terrorist group committed the attack, some Ugandans fear possible similarities to the 2010 bombing by the Somali Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, also in Kampala, that killed over 70 people.

