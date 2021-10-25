CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Uganda police investigate bus explosion that killed 1 person

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAMPALA, Uganda — (AP) — Ugandan police are investigating an explosion on a long-distance bus that killed one person Monday, the second fatal blast in less than 48 hours in the East African country. The bus was traveling from the capital, Kampala, to the western part of Uganda. The...

