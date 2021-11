Pro trials rider Danny MacAskill has cycled across the blade of a wind turbine in his latest stunt, this time to raise awareness for climate change. The Scot completed the stunt ahead of the UN climate change conference Cop26, taking place in Scotland later this month, posting the 'Climate Games' video to YouTube. He is working with YouTube Originals as both parties strive for a more sustainable future. They are supporting non-profit organisations Count Us In and Re:wild, with the video also acting as a fundraiser.

CYCLING ・ 7 DAYS AGO