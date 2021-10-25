CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halyna Hutchins: In her own words

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
(CNN) — Halyna Hutchins died doing what she loved on the set of the film "Rust." And that love is being returned as colleagues and friends remember the journalist turned cinematographer who died after the film's star and executive producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on set in New Mexico...

www.cnn.com

