CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

‘Halloween Land’ coming to Unity Park in Richmond

The Richmond Standard
The Richmond Standard
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Richmond families are invited to have a spooky time at Halloween Land at a Richmond park on Saturday. The free event will...

richmondstandard.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Richmond Standard

Richmond seeks volunteers for literacy program

Volunteering for the Literacy for Every Adult Program (LEAP) isn’t only rewarding for the volunteer and student, but also for the City of Richmond. “Every volunteer hour is actually valued at $28.54 to the city,” said City Manager Laura Snideman said while promoting a call for volunteers for the program at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
RICHMOND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Where most sideshows happen in Richmond

Richmond will look to road engineering solutions to attempt to prevent rampant sideshows and reckless driving in the city. That could mean temporary or permanent roundabouts at hotspots for such activity, or Botts Dots and raised circular markers that work to deter reckless driving. On Tuesday, Richmond City Council directed...
RICHMOND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, CA
Government
Local
California Society
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Government
Richmond, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Richmond Park#Dance#Unity Park#Urban Tilth
The Richmond Standard

‘Lowriders at the Library’ coming to San Pablo

Lowriders from the Outsiders Car Club and other local clubs will roll into the San Pablo Library Sat., Nov. 6 for the first annual “Lowriders at the Library” car show. Set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the library’s parking lot, the free-admission event will be hosted by the library and Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS).
SAN PABLO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Halloween
The Richmond Standard

‘A Space for Girls’ film takes Richmond program out of this world

A nonprofit’s work with youth at Richmond’s Crescent Park apartments has blossomed into a powerful educational program spotlighted in a short film currently entered into the Houston Cinema Arts Festival and other film fests. The film, “A Space for Girls,” runs 5 minutes and 23 seconds and recounts the unlikely advent of Richmond-based nonprofit Calculus Roundtable’s Girls Math Club program, the idea for which was sparked by a local girl named Maria.
RICHMOND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond mayor sounds alarm on Marin plans for water line across bridge

Richmond Mayor Tom Butt says plans by the Marin Municipal Water District (MMWD) to construct a water pipeline across the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge and related facilities in Richmond will have adverse impacts in his city. He feels Richmond’s concerns and proposals for alternatives and mitigation measures are being ignored in order to rush through the project, which aims to support MMWD’s roughly 190,000 customers amid drought conditions.
RICHMOND, CA
The Richmond Standard

‘Spooky Chamber Mixer’ to get spirited at East Brother

The Richmond Chamber of Commerce is welcoming community members to mingle with their business boos at its October “Spooky Chamber Mixer.”. Set for Thurs., Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m., the mixer will be held at East Brother Beer Company, located at 1001 Canal Blvd. in Richmond. Aside from mixing it up with Richmond’s business community, attendees can seize the opportunity to sample East Brother’s Festbier, a traditional Oktoberfest brew.
RICHMOND, CA
The Richmond Standard

The Richmond Standard

Richmond, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.

 https://richmondstandard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy