40 “Dads On Duty” Setting Vibe, Calming Violence at High School

By Mike Julianelle
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Everyone who has ever been on a playground has heard “my dad can beat up your dad!” But a group of dads in Louisiana is stepping in to make sure nobody beats up anybody. After a week of violence at a high school resulted in 23 students getting arrested, a group...

CBS News

Dads spend time in Louisiana high school after 23 students were arrested in string of violence

After a violent week of fighting in school that saw 23 students arrested in three days, Southwood High School parents knew something had to change. Some dads decided to take matters into their own hands. They formed Dads on Duty — a group of about 40 dads who take shifts spending time at the school in Shreveport, Louisiana, greeting students in the morning and helping maintain a positive environment for learning, rather than fighting.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
InspireMore

“Dads On Duty” Harness The Power Of Parenting To Stop School Fights In Their Tracks.

When a high school in Shreveport, Louisiana, became a stressful and unsafe place for students, a group of local dads found an unconventional solution. With fights breaking out on a daily basis and 23 students arrested in just three days, parent Michael LaFitte knew instinctively that the problem wasn’t about the school. It wasn’t about the teachers. It was about parenting — it was a job for dads.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Black Enterprise

A Shreveport High School Is Safer Thanks To These ‘Dads on Duty’

A group of Black Louisiana fathers has vowed to bring back the peace to a Shreveport high school. According to CBS News, Michael R. La’Fitte II founded Dads on Duty at Southwood High School after the institution was plagued with violent altercations daily. Before Dads on Duty’s creation, 23 pupils were arrested for brawling inside the school over three days. The crew is made up of 40 dads who now patrol the halls of the school in shifts.
SHREVEPORT, LA
