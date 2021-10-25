CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Post Podcast: Trey Wasserburger updates Sustainable Beef LLC Progress

 6 days ago
NORTH PLATTE - Sustainable Beef LLC has been getting a lot of National attention in the last few months, including Fox News Channel...

North Platte Post

New owner looking for answers about Kansas' Bloody Benders

CHERRYVALE — The chain of low hills known as the Bender Mounds extends in a diagonal seven miles northeast of here, islands of limestone and scrubby trees over level fields where this time of year soybeans have just been harvested. The lonely hills meander across what is now U.S. Highway 400, where travelers whoosh by in comfort at 65 mph.
KANSAS STATE
North Platte Post

1,314 Nebraska Passport participants visit all 70 stops

A record-breaking number of people made it to all 70 stops in the 2021 Nebraska Passport program. This year, the program had 1,314 Passport Champions, versus 1,188 in 2020. The Passport inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations and small businesses. The program took place from May 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Christian student group: U of Nebraska-Lincoln discriminated

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Christian student group has sued the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, alleging that the school discriminated against the group’s views when it denied a funding request to bring a Christian philosopher to campus as a guest speaker. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the federal lawsuit by the...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Ricketts: Nebraska's nation-leading pandemic response

Nebraska has come through the pandemic stronger than any other state. We have the third-lowest mortality rate from COVID-19 among states. We have the lowest unemployment rate in the nation at 2.0%, which is tied for the lowest rate any state has ever achieved! Our state’s GDP grew 11.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was the biggest increase in America by far. We were the sixth-best state for getting kids back in the classroom, which has given our children a number of learning and social advantages.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Mitchell named CEO of Great Plains Health

After a nationwide search, the Great Plains Health board of directors is proud to announce that Ivan Mitchell has accepted the role of chief executive officer at GPHealth. Mitchell, who is currently the chief operating officer at GPHealth, is set to assume the role on Jan. 1, 2022. Consulting firm...
BUSINESS
North Platte Post

Lincoln County Marriage Licenses

Charles Ian Montgomery Bassett, 20, North Platte and Paige Alison Moore, 19, North Platte. Adam Chandler Nichols, 23, North Platte and Sidney Bailey Hoegerl, 23, North Platte. Joshua Caleb Sayles, 38, North Platte and Belinda Joy Cameron, 39, North Platte.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Papa Murphy's in North Platte opening Tuesday

After a brief hiatus, Papa Murphy's Take N Bake Pizza in North Platte will be reopening under new ownership. Mitchell and Charlotte Wagner along with Patrick and Caitlyn Jacobson all of North Platte have purchased the North Platte franchise. Mitchell Wagner and his family were the original owners of the...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Pursuit beginning in North Platte leads to arrest in Dawson County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Kansas man following multiple pursuits with the same motorcycle in Lincoln and Dawson Counties. At approximately 12:45 p.m. Monday, a trooper observed a motorcycle speeding as it was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near North Platte. The rider refused to stop and fled southbound on Highway 83 in excess of 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

North Platte Community College hosts Craniofacial Clinic

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Craniofacial Clinic participants gather around a telehealth cart Saturday in the Health and Science Center at North Platte Community College. Pictured left to right are: psychologist Dr. Nancy Foster; speech and language pathologist Diane Farrand; social services worker Kathy Schweitzer; pediatric dentist Dr. Jonathan Simpson; nurse Tami Fischer; clinical geneticist Dr. Lois Starr (on the TV); NPCC students Trinity Christophersen, of Brady, and Katie Piper, Ashley Murphy and Jayden Leal, of North Platte, along with orthodontist Dr. Bradley Hoppens. Not pictured are: registered dietitian Debra Kolman and plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Miller.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

