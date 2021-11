The forgien language that your swimmer friends seem to instinctively know, can be very confusing. This is your guide for understanding the swimmer language. “Let’s leave on the top” is a term all swimmers hear multiple times per practice. However, for people who don’t swim competitively, it makes absolutely no sense. “On the top” refers to beginning to swim on the 60 second mark while “on the bottom” refers to the 30 second mark. If you know someone who is a swimmer, this may help you if they accidentally read a clock by saying, “Oh it’s almost the bottom.”

