For Pierina Sanchez, the Democratic nominee for the District 14 City Council seat in the upcoming general election, it’s all about love. Sanchez is all in for the “Boogie Down,” saying passion for the community is a major driving force behind her campaign. With early voting already underway and only one day remaining before the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2, Sanchez is transparent and says a vote for her on Nov. 2 will benefit the borough.

BRONX, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO