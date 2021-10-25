Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
wegotthiscovered.com
A combustible classic thriller thwarts an explosive threat to Netflix security
Over the last 30 years, the Jack Ryan franchise has been sequelized and rebooted on countless occasions, but no matter how many times we see a new actor in the role, there’s going to be a huge number of espionage enthusiasts who will always remain adamant that nobody did it better than Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger star Harrison Ford.
wegotthiscovered.com
Why does Rhaenyra not want to have children in ‘House of the Dragon?’
Fans have come to love the character Rhaenyra and her story in House of the Dragon. She has made it known that she is a strong woman who wants to live her best life. Unfortunately for her, she was born into a family that has deemed her fit to be the queen.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Ella Emhoff and why is she being deemed a ‘fashion icon?’
Ella Emhoff has been recently named as one of Harper’s Bazaar‘s fashion icons for 2022 appearing at the magazine’s Icons Party last Friday. The 23-year-old has been making waves as a model, fashion designer, and artist but many people may recognize her from her stylish Miu Miu ensemble worn at President Biden’s inauguration, where she accompanied her stepmother, Vice President Kamala Harris. So who is Ella Emhoff and what makes her a fashion icon exactly?
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best Nickelodeon Halloween TV episodes, ranked
Among a plethora of television networks that showcase a strong lineup of bingeable content, Nickelodeon is undoubtedly one of the most popular networks when it comes to live-action and animated television series, especially during the bone-chilling month of October when the spooky season is able to beautifully shine. Truth be told, there’s nothing more nostalgic than sipping apple cider while carving pumpkins as vintage Nickelodeon Halloween episodes are playing on the TV in the background. In fact, we probably just revealed your secret nightly routine during the spooktacular month.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Lord of the Rings’ star confirms Frodo and Sam are ‘100%’ in love
A star from Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy is confirming a long-held fan theory that there’s something more than a friendship underlying the relationship between Elijah Wood‘s Frodo Baggins and Sean Astin‘s Samwise Gamgee. Both Wood and Astin hosted a recent panel at...
wegotthiscovered.com
Skrull sympathizers reveal the most hilarious imposters they want to see revealed
One of the driving forces behind upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion, which could also prove to be one of the key ongoing subplots in the Multiverse Saga at large, is that literally anybody could be a Skrull in disguise. The recently-released first trailer already has fans trying to suss...
wegotthiscovered.com
No Jackman, no point: ‘The Music Man’ to end in January when Hugh bids adieu
Some sad news for fans of the hit Broadway musical The Music Man today as producers announced that the show will end its run on Jan. 1 of 2023, when star Hugh Jackman moves on from the production. Jackman plays Professor Harold Hill in the famous production that dates back...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A harrowing true-life thriller escapes captivity to breathe in streaming success
True crime has exploded in popularity, whether we’re talking about podcasts, documentaries, or fictional film and television projects either based on or inspired by true events. It’s only in the last few years that the genre has punctured the zeitgeist, but it’s here to stay, with 3096 Days reinforcing the obsession at-home audiences have with harrowing events being dramatized onscreen.
wegotthiscovered.com
On-point ‘House of the Dragon’ meme roasts ‘The Rings of Power’
House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power premiering in roughly the same time period has ignited another fandom war, but it seems that the one fantasy show to rule them all can’t handle the reign of fire and blood. At first glance, there might be nothing similar...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans are wondering why horror is always wet, but not in the way you think
Horror films have many factors that contribute to the overall scariness of the movie. Sound is integral as it can build suspension, costumes for those terrifying monsters are also key, and lighting can help to evoke fear in moviegoers; but have you ever thought about how wetness can play a part in horror? Well, horror fans are now discussing just why so many horror villains and monsters constantly look wet.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Rings of Power News: Ismael Cruz Cordova and Robert Aramayo respond to backlash as fans revel in the familiar glory of Númenor
The furor around Amazon Prime’s Rings of Power has finally started to settle in the wake of the show’s first three episodes, and even detractors are beginning to acknowledge the show’s better qualities. This comes far too late to undo the damage done by racist fans when the show first launched, however, a topic that one of the show’s stars addressed at the 2022 Emmys. Thankfully, most of the cast seemed well prepared for a certain amount of fallout in the lead-up to the show’s premiere, and most fans are far more focused on Rings of Power’s actual content and the sweet, nostalgic nods to Lord of the Rings scattered throughout the show’s first half.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The School for Good and Evil’ director says the Netflix blockbuster is a different kind of fantasy
The beauty of genre fiction boils down to its malleability, not just in possibility, but in the possibilities within the possibility; in the fantasy genre alone, we have the likes of high fantasy, dark fantasy, fairy tales, and even magic realism, depending on where one’s mind can go with it all.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unhinged Netflix series conducts dastardly experiments on the Top 10 in 75 countries
Given Netflix’s penchant for putting out a huge volume of effects-driven shows with a heavy action and sci-fi elements on a regular basis that always manage to draw in a crowd, it was inevitable that The Imperfects would fly out of the blocks after being made available. However, looking...
wegotthiscovered.com
Whoopi Goldberg reveals the ‘horrific,’ ‘terrific’ New York Times bestseller you have to read
The View is back for its 26th season, and one of today’s guests is the author of a book that Whoopi Goldberg couldn’t put down, nor could she stop listening to it. The title of the book is I’m Glad My Mom Died, and the author is Jennette McCurdy, who rose to fame as a child actress with a breakout role in Nickelodeon’s iCarly. The memoir details McCurdy’s life with her mother and — of course — her death in 2013 after a long fight with breast cancer.
wegotthiscovered.com
Streaming users left in tears by a smash hit romance that led to boycotts and protests
Plenty of movies spark backlash and fierce criticism, but a tear-jerking romantic drama that captured the hearts and minds of audiences around the world on its way to becoming a smash hit success story that hauled in $208 million at the box office on a $20 million budget doesn’t sound like one of them. And yet, the opposition to 2016’s Me Before You was fierce.
Comments / 0