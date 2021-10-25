CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Panel OKs data for drawing Assembly, Congress district maps in Pa.

WHYY
WHYY
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The five-person commission redrawing Pennsylvania General Assembly district lines gave its approval on Monday to adjusted and validated census-based data they will use to craft preliminary maps over the coming months. “Even though we have 90 days to develop a preliminary plan under the provisions of the state constitution,...

whyy.org

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

Gov. Wolf, Black Caucus announce efforts to combat environmental racism

Governor Tom Wolf joined members of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus and local environmental advocates on Thursday to announce executive and legislative actions to combat environmental racism and to protect the state’s environment. State leaders gathered at the Discovery Center in Philadelphia’s Fairmount park, against the backdrop of the Strawberry...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WHYY

Big, messy, complicated: Biden’s plan churns in Congress

It’s big. It’s messy. And it’s very politically complicated. That’s President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic policy package as Democratic leaders in Congress try to muscle it into law. Fallout was brutal Friday after Biden’s announcement of a $1.75 trillion framework, chiseled back from an initial $3.5 trillion plan, still failed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WHYY

Pa. Senate moves to block key part of Wolf’s climate plan

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania. The state Senate is trying to block Pennsylvania’s path to join an emissions-reduction program with other eastern states. The action comes the same day Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running for governor, tried to distance himself from the program his fellow...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Costa
WHYY

Shapiro breaks with Wolf over strategy on climate change

Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor, is breaking with Gov. Tom Wolf on the centerpiece of Wolf’s plan to fight climate change amid the strong and sustained pushback it has received from building trades unions that have long backed the party’s candidates for governor. Wolf — a fellow Democrat...
LABOR ISSUES
WHYY

Senate Democrats unveil a plan for a new tax on billionaires

Senate Democrats have unveiled a plan to tax the gains billionaires make on the assets they own as a way to help pay for President Biden’s social spending plan. Democrats say the billionaire tax alone could raise hundreds of billions of dollars to help offset the cost of the final bill, which could end up around $1.5 trillion. It is part of a broader tax framework that also includes a new minimum tax on large corporations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WHYY

Can the Democrats make a deal on the social spending plan?

President Biden urged Democrats toward an agreement on his social spending package before he left for European summits on Thursday, but negotiations between congressional Democrats over the plan’s price tag, the provisions and how to pay for it continue. Finding compromise between Senators Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema and the more liberal wing of the party has been a challenge and many key progressive priorities have ended up on the chopping block, including paid family leave, expanded Medicare, free community college and a clean electricity plan. This hour, we’ll talk about the spending bill – what’s in it and what was left out. Who are the holdouts, and what are the political implications for Democrats and President Biden? NPR’s DOMENICO MONTANARO and Politico’s RACHAEL BADE join us. Then, we’ll talk about what this very public display of Congressional policymaking says about the process, politics and our political parties with JAMES CURRY, professor of political science at the University of Utah.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Census Data#University Of Pittsburgh#House#Democratic#Republican#The General Assembly#D Allegheny
WHYY

The future of the Republican party

Former President Trump continues to dominate the Republican party, stating his plans to run for office in the 2024 Presidential election. According to recent polls, a majority of Republican voters would welcome it. His outside influence over the GOP means that Republican politicians and candidates have to embrace many of Trump’s extremist views, including his lies about election fraud and his political divisiveness. This hour, what does the future Republican Party look like, and are options for conservatives who reject Trumpism and the threat it poses to democracy, norms and institutions? We’ll talk with three Republicans about their frustrations with the direction of the party and if they see a way to right the course. Our guests are former New Jersey Governor CHRISTINE TODD WHITMAN, former Republican strategist STUART STEVENS, author of It Was All a Lie: How the Republican Party Became Donald Trump, and political commentator JOE WATKINS, a former aide to President George H.W. Bush.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WHYY

Pa. is on the brink of regulating recovery homes for the first time

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. The Wolf administration has cleared one of the final hurdles to enact oversight of Pennsylvania’s drug and alcohol recovery homes, an effort aimed at protecting vulnerable people from being exploited by unscrupulous owners. But the regulations aren’t a done deal yet, and it’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy