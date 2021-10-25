Only 36 Percent of Biden's Nominees Have Been Confirmed As Holds Slow Process

Imagine that you lived in Italy in 1922, Germany in 1933, Spain in 1936, Argentina in 1973, Russia in 2000, Venezuela in 2002, Turkey in 2014 — or any other country on the verge of losing its democracy to strongman rule. What would be the most important issue on your mind? Would it be what’s taught in high schools? Or the fate of democracy itself?

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO