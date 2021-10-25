Officials investigating death of water well drilling employee in Lamont

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The California Occupational Safety and Health Administration (CAL/OSHA) is investigating the death of a worker at a water well drilling facility earlier this month.

The coroner’s office identified the worker as Homero Rangel Alvarado, 52, of Bakersfield, Calif. Alvarado was pronounced dead on Oct. 1 at a Bakersfield Well and Pump location on Hall Road in Lamont, the coroner said.

CAL/OSHA told 17 News Alvarado reportedly fell and injured his head after he was struck by a piece of equipment on a water well drilling rig. The coroner’s office determined Alvarado’s death an accident.

CAL/OSHA’s investigation is ongoing.

