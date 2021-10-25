Florida School Ends Policy of Keeping Vaccinated Students Home After Funding-Cutoff Threat

A Florida school is telling students who get vaccinated to stay away from school premises for a month because of an unfounded fear that they’ll infect others.Centner Academy, a private school in Miami, is requiring students to quarantine at home for 30 days after each dose of the vaccine.“Because of the potential impact on other students and our school community, vaccinated students will need to stay at home for 30 days post-vaccination for each dose and booster they receive and may return to school after 30 days as long as the student is healthy and symptom-free,” said a letter...

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO