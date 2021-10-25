CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida School Ends Policy of Keeping Vaccinated Students Home After Funding-Cutoff Threat

By Andrew Stanton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Centner Academy announced earlier in October that students would be required to stay home for 30 days after each vaccine...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 6

Related
The Independent

Florida school says vaxxed students must stay home for 30 days over unfounded fear they’ll infect others

A Florida school is telling students who get vaccinated to stay away from school premises for a month because of an unfounded fear that they’ll infect others.Centner Academy, a private school in Miami, is requiring students to quarantine at home for 30 days after each dose of the vaccine.“Because of the potential impact on other students and our school community, vaccinated students will need to stay at home for 30 days post-vaccination for each dose and booster they receive and may return to school after 30 days as long as the student is healthy and symptom-free,” said a letter...
EDUCATION
HuffingtonPost

Stephen Colbert Spots Florida's Nuttiest School Coronavirus Vaccine Policy

Stephen Colbert on Tuesday discovered what may be the nation’s most backward school vaccination policy. And it was created ― of course ― in Florida. Centner Academy, a private school in Miami, ordered students who received the COVID-19 vaccine to stay home for 30 days so they don’t expose others to any supposed harmful effects of the shot.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Total Florida residents counted as fully vaccinated decreased by 200,000 in Department of Health’s weekly report

This week, the Florida Department of Health reported a decrease in the number of Florida residents who completed their vaccine series against COVID-19, by about 200,000 compared to last week. These fully vaccinated people likely got an additional dose. When someone gets another dose, they are moved from the FDOH’s “series completed” category to its “additional dose” category. The report states ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
TheDailyBeast

Florida School Insanely Demands Vaccinated Kids Stay Home for 30 Days

A private school in Miami is telling parents that children who get vaccinated against COVID-19 have to stay home for at least 30 days—out of a baseless fear they could infect unvaccinated kids. The Centner Academy’s backwards dictate comes months after it threatened to ax teachers and staff who got inoculated. The COVID-19 vaccines contain no live virus, so those who get them pose no risk to others, but school founder David Centner, a Republican donor, told the Miami Herald that the quarantine is a “prudent precautionary measure.” Actual expert Mary Jo Trepka, a Florida International University epidemiologist, called the policy “very dangerous” if it dissuades people from getting vaccinated.
MIAMI, FL
10NEWS

Miami private school asks vaccinated students to stay home for 30 days

MIAMI — A Miami-based private school that made headlines for asking its staff to not get the COVID-19 vaccine, citing debunked information, is now requiring vaccinated students to quarantine for a month. A letter obtained by WSVN shows the Centner Academy is asking parents to hold off on vaccinating their...
MIAMI, FL
kq2.com

Florida education agency to investigate private school ordering pupils who get a vaccine shot to stay home

The Florida Department of Education on Thursday sent a letter to the Centner Academy, a Miami private school with a controversial policy for students who get vaccine shots. Centner Academy has asked parents to keep their children home for 30 days if their child has received a Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to a letter sent to parents and obtained by CNN affiliate WSVN. The letter cites false and disproved claims about the impact of the inoculation.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cutoff#Private Schools#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Centner Academy#Wplg Tv#Department Of Education
WBKO

Gov. Beshear urges school districts to keep universal mask policies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As COVID-19 cases continue to drop across Kentucky, so do mask requirements inside some WAVE Country classrooms. On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear urged school districts to continue to practice universal masking, despite the decline in new cases, to ensure cases don’t rise again. “It’s the largest...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WDBO

Florida school issues unorthodox order that requires vaccinated students to quarantine for 30 days

A Florida school has ordered vaccinated students to quarantine for at least 30 days so they won’t infect other students and teachers. No, that wasn’t a typo. Vaccinated. Center Academy in Miami has sent a letter to parents that reads, “Because of the potential impact on other students and our school community, vaccinated students will need to stay at home for 30 days post-vaccination for each dose and booster they receive.”
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
fox17.com

Kentucky Gov. urges schools to keep masking policies as cases drop

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor strongly urged school boards Monday to maintain their pandemic-related mask mandates, warning that relaxing the requirements would jeopardize recent declines in statewide COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. “The first thing that would pop these numbers back up is if we came off universal masking in...
KENTUCKY STATE
foxbangor.com

School experts discuss mental health in students after threats

OLD TOWN — School threats have been circulating across the state in the past month. Maine school experts are discussing extra steps to keep students safe mentally and physically. On Sept. 29, a statement written on the girls’ bathroom wall at Old Town High School prompted school officials to close...
OLD TOWN, ME
MedPage Today

Miami School Tells Parents to Keep Vaccinated Kids at Home

Earlier this year, Centner Academy in Miami said that it would not allow teachers vaccinated against COVID-19 in its classrooms, citing the "vaccine-shedding" myth as the main reason. Now, the private institution -- whose classrooms currently range from preschool to middle school -- is telling parents of vaccinated students to keep their children at home.
MIAMI, FL
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
620K+
Followers
66K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy