Official says Oregon still on track for 2023 start despite discrimination complaint, staff departures.Oregon's program of paid family leave is still on track to start in 2023 despite a complaint alleging discrimination within the team that is building the program and several pending staff departures, including the program's acting director. "We remain on track for the statutory implementation dates" of Jan. 1, 2023, for employee and employer contributions and Sept. 3, 2023, for payment of benefits under the program, said David Gerstenfeld, acting director of the Oregon Employment Department. Gerstenfeld made the disclosures during a conference call with reporters on...

SOCIETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO