Following the release of new guidelines from the King County Public Health Department, as of Oct. 25, it is now required for people aged 12 and up to provide proof of vaccination when entering certain spaces. These locations include restaurants, bars, gyms or other indoor recreational establishments like museums or concerts, as well as any outdoor event with more than 500 people. This restriction is being added so as to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals, as well as protect hospitals from growing shortages of space and resources. In fact, this new policy is backed by every major hospital in the area.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO