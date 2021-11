Pokemon Journeys showed how close Ash and Lucario's bond really is with the newest episode of the series! The newest iteration of the anime has finally done what fans had been asking for a long time and had a Lucario join Ash's team. The two were very close right off the bath as when the young Riolu was still within its egg, its aura seemed to resonate with Ash. Now that the two of them had prepared to go to the next level with Mega Evolution, this resonant aura has come back into play to help the both of them find each other.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO