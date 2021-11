Microsoft announced a scholarship program for U.S. community colleges and other initiatives to address what it describes as a national cybersecurity skills crisis. The company says it will offer free curriculum to all of the nation’s public community colleges, training for faculty at 150 community colleges, and scholarships and other resources for 25,000 students. Altogether, the campaign aims to to train as many as 250,000 new cybersecurity workers in the country by 2025, most of whom will work for businesses other than Microsoft.

